Bhool Chuk Maaf review: A tiring comedy where time loops, laughs lag and Rajkummar Rao hits refresh again

Bhool Chuk Maaf movie review

Director: Karan Sharma

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi

Star Rating: ★★.5 Rajkummar Rao’s love for small-town comedies runs so deep, I wouldn’t be surprised if his GPS refuses to navigate beyond the city limits of Varanasi, Rishikesh, or Chanderi anymore. Bhool Chuk Maaf movie review: Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajkummar Rao play a to-be married couple.

This one’s a time loop drama. Ranjan Tiwari (Raj) is in love with Titli (Wamiqa Gabbi) and they can’t wait to get married. But her father has a condition: get a government job, or get lost. In comes Bhagwaan Das (Sanjay Mishra) who fixes government jobs for money. And voila, it’s done. But now Ranjan finds himself stuck, re-living the day of his haldi again. And again.. He tries to tell people around him, but nothing comes out of it. Why, what, how- watch the film to find out the rest.

Director Karan Sharma’s story takes forever (time loop, you see!) to get to the point. The entire first half actually. The dialogues by Karan are sharp in places, but the screenplay seems uneven, barely salvaged by the comic timing of Rajkummar. We have seen the same setup in so many of Maddock’s (production house) previous films like Mimi, Luka Chuppi, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya- even actors have been repeated. And worse, there is not enough chemistry between the family members.

Usually, such films thrive on the comfort actors share, for the jibes and banters to seem real. Here, it doesn’t shine through. The chemistry between Raj and Wamiqa grows on you though.

Papa don't preach!

Post the interval, when the plot is firmly established, Bhool Chuk Maaf picks up pace. But the humour still doesn’t flow naturally. Raj’s patented humour-in-frustrated- expression is beginning to lose some of it’s initial charm. It’s working, as of now. Bhool Chuk Maaf’s biggest bhool is it tries to be what it should not be- a social message drama. A monologue on good people/bad people in the climax had me holding my head. The last time I checked, I was sitting there for a comedy film. And that’s the problem with most films these days: the pretence to be meaningful. Why can’t we expect just pure comedy from comedy films? Did Hera Pheri give us a long speech on how wrong it is to cheat people of their money? Did Golmaal tell us how taking advantage of a visually impaired person is morally wrong?

Performance report card

Rajkummar needs to snap out of his small town fascination, and fast. Wamiqa is a relatively fresh face, and grasps the ‘papa ki pari’ hook well. Sanjay Mishra and Raghubeer Yadav fare well.

Tanishk Baghchi’s music is okay when viewed in context on screen, but doesn’t stand out.

Overall, Bhool Chuk Maaf, a time-loop comedy, ends up stuck in a loop of its own clichés. The only thing harder to escape than a time loop is Rajkummar’s contract with small-town scripts. It tries to be a comedy, flirts with a social message, and ends up being the cinematic equivalent of a WhatsApp forward — familiar, repetitive, and mildly amusing at best.