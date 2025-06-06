Aamir Khan says he backed out of Sitaare Zameen Par; roped in Farhan Akhtar, Sivakarthikeyan for Hindi, Tamil versions

Bollywood star Aamir Khan is all set to make a comeback to the big screen after the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha, with Sitaare Zameen Par. During the Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit & Awards 2025, Aamir revealed that he had initially refused to star in the film as he was depressed, and that Farhan Akhtar and Sivakarthikeyan were going to lead the Hindi and Tamil versions, respectively. However, he had a change of heart at the last minute. (Also Read: Aamir Khan is a legend who acts like a newcomer when newcomers act like legends: Sitaare Zameen Par director RS Prasanna) Farhan Akhtar, Sivakarthikeyan were supposed to headline Sitaare Zameen Par after Aamir Khan rejected film.

Aamir recalled how he and R. S. Prasanna had been trying to make Sitaare Zameen Par before Covid. However, when the pandemic struck, Aamir decided to take a break from films and spend time with his family. He informed the director accordingly. Later, when his children confessed that they wanted him to continue making films, he went ahead with Laal Singh Chaddha. However, the film’s failure at the box office left Aamir heartbroken, and he wanted to walk away from Sitaare Zameen Par.

Aamir Khan reveals he once walked out of Sitaare Zameen Par

He recalled, “I told Prasanna that I was depressed and hence needed a break. Prasanna had a heart attack (laughs) on hearing that. He was very understanding. He said, ‘I understand what you’re going through and that emotionally, you don’t feel like doing the film. But I request you to produce it instead.’ I agreed. At that time, we had decided to make two versions – one in Hindi with Farhan Akhtar, while Sivakarthikeyan was going to do the Tamil version. They loved the script, and the dates were even worked out”

Aamir continued, “Before starting prep, I always sit with the writer and director for a week or two to go through the script in detail. On the first day of reading the script, within half an hour, I thought, ‘Why am I not doing this film?’ For seven days, I had that feeling ten times a day. Then, on the seventh day, mere se raha nahin gaya (I couldn’t hold back). I told the writer, Divya, and Prasanna that I loved the script. I also said, ‘Now it’s too late. The casting has already been done. The bullet has been fired from the gun.’ Prasanna told me, ‘I am from Chennai. We take the bullet that’s been fired and put it back in the gun!’”

Aamir Khan shared that the filmmaker had expressed his unwavering support, telling him that he had always been the original choice for the role and, having stood by him for four years, he couldn’t turn him down now that Aamir was ready to commit to the project. He revealed that he then called Farhan and Sivakarthikeyan and apologised to them. While they were disappointed, they also understood Aamir’s point of view.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

The sports comedy-drama is a spiritual sequel to the 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. It also stars Genelia Deshmukh, along with ten debutant actors in key roles. The film is a remake of the Spanish film Champions. It follows the story of a basketball coach who trains a team of differently-abled children as a punishment. The film is set to release in theatres on June 20.