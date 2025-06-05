Sitaare Zameen Par title song: Aamir Khan, Genelia D'Souza spread joy in peppy number, fans call it ‘OG sports anthem’

The makers of Sitaare Zameen Par dropped the title track of Aamir Khan and Genelia D'Souza's film, much to the delight of the fans on Thursday. The peppy number has Aamir and Genelia cheering for their specially-abled basketball team as they show their dedication match after match. (Also read: ‘Papa kehte hai 2.0’: Fans react to Good for Nothing song from Aamir Khan-starrer Sitaare Zameen Par) The title track of Sitaare Zameen Par which released on Thursday has been composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

Sitaare Zameen Par title track released

On Thursday, Zee Music Company shared the title track of Sitaare Zameen Par, composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya talk about the grit and perseverance of the players who are no less than anyone. The video shows the team winning matches and hearts as they showcase their talent and never-back-down attitude. It also shows glimpses of heartwarming romance between Aamir and Genelia's characters.

Fans react

Sung by Shankar, the song has hit the right note with the audience. One fan wrote, “Sports anthem of the year. Good job (thumbs up emoji).” Another fan commented, "Classic Vibes! The OG Aamir Khan is here!" A third fan wrote, "This song is giving so much positive vibes." A fourth comment said, “Dil jeet lia maja agayaa. Refreshing song. Sitaare hai asli ke (The song has won my heart. Real stars are here)." Another fan appreciated the lyrics and said, “Hukum ke ikke. Jubaa ke pakke. Reverberate in my mind.”

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Directed by RS Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par is the spiritual sequel to the 2007 hit film Taare Zameen Par. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, the film introduces 10 debut actors: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. Apart from Aamir, it also stars Genelia D'Souza in a key role. The film is set to hit the theatres on 20 June.