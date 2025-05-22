‘Papa kehte hai 2.0’: Fans react to Good for Nothing song from Aamir Khan-starrer Sitaare Zameen Par

The makers of Aamir Khan's much-anticipated Sitaare Zameen Par have launched the first song from the film titled Good For Nothing. The song shows Aamir as a hard task master who is trying to coach specially-abled team. The lyrics of the song caught everyone's attention as they are a twist to Aamir's iconic song Papa Kehte Hai from his debut film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. Aamir Khan is seen as coach Gulshan rigorously training a specially abled team for Basketball championship.

(Also read: Sitaare Zameen Par trailer: Aamir Khan plays a frustrated basketball coach forced to mentor people on spectrum. Watch)

About Good For Nothing

The music video of Good For Nothing shows Aamir Khan as coach Gulshan, giving rigorous training to kids with special needs at the basketball court. The actor can be seen teaching them the nuances of the game along with hard work, team spirit and agility.

It is a fun, peppy number with lyrics written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The lyrics go like- ‘Papa kehte they esa kaam karega, bada hoke mujhko tu badnaam karega’, which is a twist to Papa kehte hai bada naam karega from Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. Composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, the song has been sung by Shankar and Amitabh.

The makers introduced the song on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “For everyone who's ever been underestimated — this one's for you. #GoodForNothing streaming now #SitaareZameenPar #SabkaApnaApnaNormal, 20th June Only In Theatres.”

Internet reacts

As soon as the song dropped, fans reacted to its video, lyrics and the composition. One fan wrote," From 'papa kehte hain bada naam karega' to 'papa kehte hai badnaam karega' - A MAGNIFICENT JOURNEY.... Take a bow Aamir Khan 🙌🫶🫶🙌".

Another one wrote, "Only Aamir Khan can make you smile with teary eyes , blending joy and sorrow in a single song like pure magic." One fan commented, "Yeh songs nahin ehsaas hai❤ (This is not a song but an emotion)".

While another one predicted, "This will become the anthem once the movie release". Another fan marveled Aamir's acting journey and wrote, "What a journey the guy who gave us papa kehte hai bada naam karega to good for nothing ❤"

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Directed by RS Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par is the spiritual sequel to the 2007 hit film Taare Zameen Par. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, the film introduces 10 debut actors: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. Apart from Aamir, it also stars Genelia D'Souza in a key role. The film is set to hit the theaters on June 20.