Mohanlal reunites with Shobana for his 360th film directed by Tharun Moorthy. See new pics

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 22, 2024 07:18 PM IST

Iconic screen couple Mohanlal and Shobana are all set to reunite after two decades for his 360th film with Tharun Moorthy.

The excitement of fans over Mohanlal's next grew several times more as the star took to his X account on Monday to share that he will be sharing screen space with Shobana in the film. The iconic screen duo has been a favourite among fans since their early years, having delivered hits like Nadodikattu (1987) and Manichitrathazhu (1993), among others. (Also read: Mohanlal announces his next after Malaikottai Vaaliban, to be his 360th film)

Mohanlal with Shobana at the set of their next film.
Mohanlal with Shobana at the set of their next film.

Mohanlal's new post

Taking to his X account on Monday, Mohanlal shared a bunch of pictures with the film's crew members. In one picture, Mohanlal and Shobana were seen greeting each other with a handshake. Mohanlal opted for a brown t-shirt, whereas Shobana looked radiant in a blue cotton saree. In another picture, both of the stars were seen posing with the entire crew.

In the caption, Mohanlal wrote, “On the set, joining in prayers as we commence filming the project led by director Tharun Moorthy and produced by M. Renjith under Rejaputhra Visual Media. I express my deepest gratitude and seek your blessings as I embark on my 360th film venture.”

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote: “That's my all-time favourite onscreen pair.” Another said, “Lalettan and Shobana. Can’t wait to watch this!” “Wow, I am so happy this pair is back!” wrote a second fan.

More details

Mohanlal and Shobana have worked together in more than 50 films. One of the most memorable and iconic Malayalam screen pairs, some of their hit titles include Thoovanathumbikal (1987), Thiraasoolam (1986), and Vellanakalude Nadu (1988), Manichitrathazhu (1993), Thenmavin Kombath (1994), Pakshe (1994), Maya Mayuram (1993) and Pavithram (1994) among many others.

Mohanlal was last seen in the fantasy drama Malaikottai Vaaliban, which was directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery.

