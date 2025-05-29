Gaddar Telangana Film Awards 2024 full list of winners: Kalki 2898 AD wins best film, Allu Arjun wins best actor

Gaddar Telangana Film Awards 2024 full list of winners: The Telangana government announced the first slate of State Film Awards, the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards. Named in honour of the revolutionary balladeer Gaddar, the winners were announced on 29 May ahead of the grand ceremony scheduled for 14 June in Hyderabad. Gaddar Telangana Film Awards 2024 full list of winners: Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan in a still from Kalki 2898 AD, which won best film.

The awards jury is led by Jayasudha, who chaired a 15-member panel. The jury reviews 1248 nominations across various categories, including one for the best book on cinema. Here’s the full list of winners for the first Gaddar Telangana Film Awards:

Best films:

Best Film: Kalki 2898 AD

Second Best Film: Pottel

Third Best Film: Lucky Bhaskar

National Integration Film: Committee Kurrollu

Children’s Film: 35 Chinna Katha Kadu

Environment/Heritage/History Film: Razakar

Wholesome Entertainment Film: Aay…Mem Friends Andi

Individual awards:

Best Director: Nag Ashwin (Kalki 2898 AD)

Debut Director: Sri Yedu Vamsee (Committee Kurrollu)

Best Actor: Allu Arjun (Pushpa 2)

Best Actress: Nivetha Thomas (35 Chinna Katha Kadu)

Best Supporting Actor: SJ Suryah (Saripodhaa Sanivaaram)

Best Supporting Actress: Saranya Pradeep (Ambajipeta Marriage Band)

Best Music Director: Bheems Ceciroleo (Razakar)

Best Male Playback Singer: Sid Sriram (Ooru Peru Bhairavakona - Nizame Ne Chebutunna)

Best Female Playback Singer: Shreya Ghoshal (Pushpa 2 - Sooseki Aggi Ravva)

Best Comedian: Satya, Vennela Kishore (Mathu Vadalara 2)

Best Child Artist: Arundev Pothula (35 Chinna Katha Kadu), Harika (Mercy Killing)

Best Story Writer: Siva Paladugu (Music Shop Murthy)

Best Screenplay Writer: Venky Atluri (Lucky Baskhar)

Best Lyricist: Chandra Bose (Raju Yadav)

Best Cinematographer: Vishwanath Reddy (Gaami)

Best Editor: Navin Nooli (Lucky Baskhar)

Best Audiographer: Aravind Menon (Gaami)

Best Choreographer: Ganesh Acharya (Devara - Ayudha Puja)

Best Art Director: Adnithin Zihani Choudhary (Kalki 2898 AD)

Best Action Choreographer: K Chandra Shekar Rathod (Gangster)

Best Makeup Artist: Nalla Sreenu (Razakar)

Best Costume Designer: Archana Rao, Ajay Kumar (Kalki 2898 AD)

Special Jury Awards:

Special Jury Award 1: Dulquer Salmaan (Lucky Baskhar)

Special Jury Award 2: Ananya Nagalla (Pottel)

Special Jury Award 3: Sujith, Sandeep (KA)

Special Jury Award 4: Prashanth Reddy, Rajesh Kallepally (Raju Yadav)

Jury Special Mention: Faria Abdullah (Mathu Vadalara 2 - Drama Nakko Mama)

Literature on Cinema:

Best Book on Telugu Cinema: Mana Cinema First Reel (Rentala Jayadeva)

The Gaddar Telangana Film Awards will be held at HICC, Izzatnagar, Hyderabad on 14 June. Several government and film dignitaries are expected to be present at the event. For the unversed, the united Andhra Pradesh government would hold the Nandi Awards annually to recognise excellence in cinema.

The Nandi Awards were first launched in 1964, and the last award ceremony was held in 2016 after the 2014 split of Andhra and Telangana. In 2014 and 2015, filmmakers like Gunasekhar and Bandla Ganesh made allegations of casteism, political favouritism, and negligence against the Nandi Awards jury. In January 2024, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy announced the Gaddar Film Awards in place of the Nandi Awards.