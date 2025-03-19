Nag Ashwin gives major update on Prabhas, Deepika, Amitabh Bachchan's Kalki 2898 AD sequel: ‘It will have more of…’

Filmmaker Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan, created a stir at the box office upon its release last year. Fans are now eagerly awaiting its sequel. Amid the high anticipation, the filmmaker has shared a crucial update. Nag Ashwin shares update about Kalki 2898 AD sequel.

(Also Read: Everything you need to know about Kalki 2898 AD sequel: Part 2 of Nag Ashwin's epic to release in 3 years)

Nag Ashwin shares update on Kalki 2898 AD sequel

Ashwin’s debut directorial, Yevade Subramanyam, is set to re-release in theatres. During a recent media interaction at the film's 10th-anniversary celebration, he thrilled fans by sharing an update on the Kalki 2898 AD sequel. He confirmed that preparations for the sequel are underway and that filming is set to begin in December this year.

The filmmaker also addressed the concern about Prabhas’s limited screen time in Kalki 2898 AD. Explaining that the first part focused on establishing the world and the backstories of Sumati (Deepika Padukone) and Ashwatthama (Amitabh Bachchan) to set the stage for Karna (Prabhas), he added, "The second part will have more of Prabhas, as it will be majorly centred around the Karna and Ashwatthama characters."

Earlier, speaking to Prabhas on Instagram Live, Nag Ashwin claimed that Part 2 of the film would take three years to complete. In the first instalment, Prabhas played Bhairava, a rugged and ambitious bounty hunter from the dystopian city of Kasi. Amitabh Bachchan portrayed Ashwatthama, Deepika Padukone played SUM-80, a woman carrying a child believed to be the last divine avatar of Lord Vishnu, Kalki, while Kamal Haasan essayed the role of Yaskin, the main antagonist.

Kalki 2898 AD box office success

The film was praised for its VFX. While fans were disappointed with Prabhas' limited screen time, Big B's performance as Ashwatthama stole the show. The film became a massive success at the box office, earning ₹1,042.25 crore worldwide and ₹646.31 crore in India, according to Sacnilk.

Prabhas’ upcoming films

Meanwhile, Prabhas has several projects lined up. He will be seen in The Raaja Saab, a romantic horror comedy written and directed by Maruthi, where he plays a triple role alongside Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and Sanjay Dutt. The release date of the film is yet to be finalised. He also has Fauji (directed by Hanu Raghavapudi), Spirit (directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga), and Brahmarakshas (directed by Prasanth Varma) in the pipeline.