Anantha Sriram says he's ‘ashamed’ of Kalki 2898 AD for ‘humanising Karna’; Venu Udugula hits back

Nag Ashwin's sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles, blended themes from Indian mythology with futuristic themes. However, lyricist Anantha Sriram stirred a row with remarks against the film at a religious gathering, and filmmaker Venu Udugula hit back at him. Prabhas as Karna in a still from Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD.

What did Anantha Sriram say?

At a gathering organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Krishna district last week, Sriram expressed displeasure with contemporary cinema ‘distorted Hindu mythology’ and called for a boycott of such films, asking those gathered there why they should ‘put up with it’. Citing specific examples, he criticised filmmakers for misrepresenting Hindu deities and symbols, stating that when a director rejected the term ‘Brahmanda Nayakudu’, a title for Lord Vishnu, he vowed never to work with him again.

He then brought up Kalki 2898 AD, accusing the film’s team of ‘humanising’ Karna’s character. “When they distorted and portrayed Karna as superior to Arjuna, how dare we as a Hindu society stay silent? When Draupadi vastraharan took place, what did Karna do? I am ashamed as a person who belongs to this film industry. We are not going to stay silent anymore.” He also criticised filmmakers for taking creative liberties with Ramayana and Bhagavata Purana.

How Venu Udugula responded

His statements received mixed responses on social media, with some supporting Sriram for speaking up despite being from the film industry and others questioning them. Filmmaker Venu reminded Sriram that way before Kalki 2898 AD, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) had also humanised Karna and other supposedly grey characters in mythology.

He wrote, “Hello @IananthaSriram sir, The matter of the #Kalki movie aside, in the Telugu cultural narrative, the first film to introduce a social and humanitarian perspective to Karna’s character was “Daana Veera Soora Karna.” The great #NTR brought Karna’s persona closer to the people through this film.”

Venu also questioned Sriram if his criticism meant a ‘rejection’ of NTR’s legacy, adding, “Are your comments directed solely at Karna’s character, or do they also attempt to undermine the socially resonant vision that NTR presented? Can your remarks be seen as a rejection of his creative legacy?”

Venu is known for helming films like Needi Naadi Oke Katha and Virata Parvam. Sriram has worked with the likes of AR Rahman, MM Keeravaani and Ilaiyaraaja.