Allu Arjun meets Aamir Khan at his residence in Mumbai; fans wonder if Allu Arjun X Aamir is on the cards. See pic

Actor Allu Arjun created quite a buzz on social media after the Pushpa star was spotted at Aamir Khan's residence in Mumbai. Fan clubs of the actors shared a picture of the two, with many speculating if the two stars are planning a project together. The anticipation generated by the picture has been palpable, with social media guessing what could be the reason for the meeting. Allu Arjun and Aamir Khan's picture has gone viral on social media.(Twitter/ Bunny - Youth Icon Of India)

Allu Arjun and Aamir Khan met in Mumbai

On Wednesday, a fan account posted a picture of the two stars on X (formerly Twitter). Arjun and Aamir both smiled at the camera. Arjun looked cool in a white t-shirt, black pants and sneakers, accessorising the look with metal chains. Aamir on the other hand wore a blue printed kurta with black pants and casual slippers.

Allu Arjun is prepping for AA22XA6

After the mega success of action drama Pushpa 2: The Rule, Allu Arjun is all set to collaborate with filmmaker Atlee. The project, tentatively titled AA22XA6, was announced last month and has been generating significant buzz on social media among fans. It is also being reported that Arjun will go under a significant physical transformation under celebrity fitness trainer Lloyd Stephens. Llyod recently shared a selfie with Arjun, indicating that the training has already begun.

Aamir Khan all set for Sitaare Zameen Par

On the other hand, Aamir Khan is all set to present Sitaare Zaamen Par, a spiritual sequel to his 2007 hit film Taare Zameen Par. The actor shared the first look of the film recently on his social media, leaving fans excited. The poster shows Aamir with ten other students played by newcomers Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. Directed by R Prasanna, the film also has Genelia Dsouza in a key role and will hit the theatres on June 20.