Sitaare Zameen Par poster: Aamir Khan teases story about special people and fans are ‘ready to sob’; film out next month

Aamir Khan has shared a first look poster for Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual sequel to his critically acclaimed Taare Zameen Par (2007). The poster hints at a basketball coach role for Aamir in the movie, similar to his art teacher character from the original. Film's release date has also be announced as June 20. Sitaare Zameen Par poster: Aamir Khan seems to play a basketball coach to a team of special people.

The poster features Aamir Khan along with 10 debutant actors. These include Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, NamanMishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

Fans also showed excitement for the release. “1000 Cr Loading Amir Sir!!! Inshallah,” wrote a fan. “Ready to sob,” wrote another fan. “Glad to see that music is still given by Goated trio,” said a person about Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy."

Moreover, with Sitaare Zameen Par, viewers will witness Aamir Khan’s return to the big screen after a long time and this time he will be seen opposite Genelia Deshmukh.

More about the movie

The film Is directed by R. S. Prasanna, who also directed Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. He also produced and directed On A Quest, a biopic on Swami Chinmayananda Saraswathi, the teacher who Inspired the formation of the Chinmaya Mission.

Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Sitaare Zameen Par will star Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh. The lyrics of the film are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and music is given by Shankar-Easaan-Loy. The screenplay is written By Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit. Directed by R. S. Prasanna, the film will release on 20th June.

First review for Sitaare Zameen Par

Recently makers presented the trailer of Sitaare Zameen Par to the CBFC, who granted the film a UA certificate. Post the screening actor, writer and model Kuldeep Gadhvi took to Instagram to review the trailer, which was then re-shared by filmmaker Ravi Bhagchandka who is co-producing Sitaare Zameen Par with Aamir Khan.

The trailer’s review read, “Watched CBFC ( #SitareZameenPar ) trailer, it is an amazing trailer, Aamir Khan's character name Gulshan is a stark contrast of Nikumbh, 3 minutes 29 seconds, it is a great trailer, you will see more comedy than emotions in the trailer, but Aamir Khan has done a fab job. Genelia Deshmukh is doing a strong job, darsheel safari also looks good for you, stars like Brijendra Kala, Rahul Kohli, Karim Hajee, Sonali Kulkarni, Amit Verma, Anup Kumar Mishra, Suresh Menon are also in this film.”