Aamir Khan delays Sitaare Zameen Par trailer launch after Pahalgam terror attack

Sitaare Zameen Par trailer launch postponed

The trailer was scheduled for a grand launch this week, with significant promotional efforts already underway. However, sources close to the industry revealed that “Aamir Khan and his team felt it would be inappropriate to proceed with the launch at this time.” A new release date for the trailer will be announced later.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par is a spiritual sequel to the 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. Alongside Aamir, the film also stars Darsheel Safary and Genelia D'Souza in pivotal roles. It follows the transformative journey of a man who, through his interactions with children who perceive the world differently, is compelled to confront his own shortcomings. The film marks Aamir’s return to cinemas following the debacle of his last release, Laal Singh Chaddha. It is scheduled for release in December this year.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Aamir spoke about Sitaare Zameen Par, saying: “Well, it’s a beautiful story. Actually, the easiest way I can describe it is that Taare Zameen Par is a very emotional film that makes you cry. Sitaare Zameen Par makes you laugh; it’s a humorous film. The theme is similar – about people with different abilities, different intelligence, or different challenges – but it’s humour instead of emotion.”

He also described how the sequel goes beyond the original and said, “In many ways, I feel it’s way ahead of Taare Zameen Par, because in Taare Zameen Par, the person with the challenge – Ishaan – was helped by my character. In Sitaare Zameen Par, it’s ten people with challenges who help me, the supposedly ‘normal’ person. So I feel it goes much further. I hope it turns out well.”