Aamir Khan to play Guru Nanak? Actor clears the air after fake AI-generated 'teaser' creates controversy

On April 25, a YouTube channel with no official connection to any production house shared a 'teaser' of a Guru Nanak biopic with Aamir Khan in the lead role and Kareena Kapoor also starring. As many objected to the supposed film, some pointed out that the channel was not official and the teaser itself looked AI-generated. BJP leader in Punjab criticised a fake teaser showing Aamir Khan as Guru Nanak, calling it a ploy to incite the Sikh community.

Aamir Khan reacts to Guru Nanak biopic news

Now, the actor himself has cleared the air and put an end to the controversy. An official statement from the actor's spokesperson states, "The poster showing Aamir Khan as Guru Nanak is completely fake and AI generated. Aamir Khan has no connection to any such project. He holds the highest respect for Guru Nanak and would never be part of anything disrespectful. Please don't fall for fake news."

What is the fake Guru Nanak teaser?

A fake teaser, generated by AI, shows Aamir in the garb of the Sikh spiritual and religious leader. The teaser claims that the film has been bankrolled by T-Series even though the channel originally posting it has no official links to T-Series. It has since been shared widely on social media.

The teaser sparked controversy with a Bharatiya Janata Party leader in Punjab calling it a deliberate ploy to incite the Sikh community by showing a Muslim actor in the role of the Sikh guru. According to Dainik Bhaskar, BJP Punjab spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal has filed a complaint with SGPC, also urging the Punjab Police, Cyber Cell, and security agencies to trace the perpetrators' IP addresses and make immediate arrests.

Aamir Khan's upcoming work

Aamir was last seen on screen in the 2022 release, Laal Singh Chaddha, which starred Kareena Kapoor alongside him. The official adaptation of the Oscar-winning film Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha, was a commercial failure. The actor will return to the big screen with Sitaare Zameen Par this year. The film is a spiritual successor to his 2008 hit, Taare Zameen Par. While no release date has been announced, the film is set to release sometime this year. It also stars Genelia D'Souza.