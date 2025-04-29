Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao's son Azad looks all grown up in new pics; reminds fans of Harry Potter

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have been co-parenting their son Azad since their separation in 2021. Kiran recently spent a fun weekend with her son and shared a glimpse of it on social media. Fans were delighted to see Azad all grown up and couldn’t stop gushing over his cute looks. (Also Read: Kiran Rao thinks it's ‘low’ of people to credit ex-husband Aamir Khan for her success: ‘He has a hand in my life but…’) Kiran Rao and son Azad enjoys a fun weekend full of roadtrips and aesthetic views.(Instagram)

Azad and Kiran Rao's weekend

On Monday, Kiran shared a few photos on Instagram, offering a peek into her weekend with Azad. The first photo showed the mother-son duo enjoying the view from a window and posing for the camera. Both were seen flashing their bright smiles. The next photo captured Azad engaging in fun drawing activities with fellow children. In one of the pictures, he was also seen playing the guitar. The two even enjoyed a road trip together. Sharing the pictures, Kiran captioned the post: “Weekend ❤️.”

Azad reminds the internet of Harry Potter

Fans called the mother-son duo adorable and couldn’t help but comment on how grown-up Azad looked. One comment read, “He is so cute… He looks like a big boy now.” Another user wrote, “Azad truly resembles both Aamir sir and @raodyness.” Another added, “Wowww, all grown up! Sweeeet.” One comment noted, “This guy reminds me of Harry Potter,” while another wrote, “Cute. Ma’am, your son looks just like Harry Potter.”

Kiran Rao on co-parenting Azad with Aamir Khan

During Kareena Kapoor’s talk show, What Women Want, Kiran Rao spoke about co-parenting Azad with Aamir after their separation. She said, “Now, it’s much smoother, and Aamir is more involved in it. Luckily, right now, we are upstairs and downstairs, but whenever we move, we won’t be far away. Azad is enjoying his time with his dad a lot more as he’s now older. It has reached a place where it is really nice. I feel like I can relax and leave Azad with Aamir. Only, Aamir knows nothing about school. I think it’s a majority-of-dads problem — they’re always like, ‘Don’t get us involved in school-related activities, we’ll take care of other things.’”

Aamir Khan was previously married to Reena Dutta and has two children — Ira Khan and Junaid Khan — with her. They parted ways in 2002. He later married Kiran Rao in 2005, and the couple welcomed their son Azad in 2011. In 2021, they announced their separation but have remained cordial and continue to co-parent their son.