Kiran Rao poses for a selfie with Reena Dutta as she celebrates Eid with ex-husband Aamir Khan's family. See pics

Filmmaker Kiran Rao has shared a bunch of pictures as she celebrated Eid with the family of her ex-husband-actor Aamir Khan. Taking to her Instagram on Monday, Kiran also posted a selfie with Aamir's ex-wife Reena Dutta. However, Aamir's pictures weren't part of the post. Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta celebrated Eid with ex-husband Aamir Khan's family.

Kiran Rao celebrates Eid with ex-husband Aamir Khan's family

The first photo featured Aamir's mother, Zeenat Hussain, smiling for the camera, dressed in a blue suit. Kiran next posed with Reena and Aamir's sisters--Nikhat Hegde and Farhat Datta, for a photo. For the occasion, Kiran wore a mustard suit, while Reena was seen in a purple sharara. Nikhat opted for a multicoloured outfit, while Farhat dressed in a blue sharara. All of them smiled or the camera.

Kiran poses for a selfie with Aamir Khan's ex-wife Reena

Aamir and Kiran's son, Azad Rao Khan, was seen seated at a table for lunch. His daughter, Ira Khan, her husband Nupur Shikhare and his mother, Pritam Shikhare, were also part of the festivities. Ashutosh Gowariker and Avinash Gowariker were seen having a conversation with other guests in a picture. The last photo featured a sweet selfie, clicked by Kiran, also starring Reena. Both of them rested their heads next to each other and smiled for the camera.

Kiran pens sweet note

Sharing the post, Kiran captioned it, "Eid at Ammi’s - who is the best and most beautiful hostess - is a celebration with family, friends and always the best feast! (red heart and sparkles emojis) and We hope and pray this year brings peace and happiness to us all…"

Kiran shared more pics on Instagram Stories.

Kiran teases Azad in pics

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kiran wrote, "Eid Mubarak doston (friends). And no--Azad will not give me one normal picture even on Eid." Posting another photo, she wrote, "Peace and happiness from our families to yours." She also shared a picture of all the women wearing ethnic outfits. She said, "The gorgeous gharara gang."

How did Aamir celebrate Eid

On Monday, Aamir stepped out of his residence with his sons Junaid and Azad to extend festive greetings to his fans and media. He also shared a warm hug with them. The trio complemented each other in a white kurta. He also wished the paparazzi Eid Mubarak and distributed Kaju Katli to them.

About Aamir's family

Aamir was married to Reena from 1986–2002. They have two children--Ira and Junaid. Aamir married Kiran in 2005, but they parted ways in 2021. They have a son--Azad. Currently, he is dating Gauri Spratt.