Aamir Khan distributes mithai on Eid, hugs sons Junaid Khan and Azad, clicks selfies with fans. Watch

No celebration is complete without your loved ones. As it's Eid today, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan spent some quality time with his family members. He also stepped out of his residence with his sons Junaid and Azad to extend festive greetings to his fans and media. (Also Read: Saif Ali Khan spends first Eid after stabbing incident by hosting lunch for family; Kareena Kapoor all smiles. See pics) Aamir Khan posed for pictures with sons Junaid Khan and Azad on Eid.

Aamir Khan distributes mithai, hugs sons

In the visuals captured by the paparazzo, Aamir can also be seen sharing a warm hug with Junaid and Azad. The trio complemented each other in white kurta.

The Fanaa star also brought smiles to the faces of the shutterbugs as he personally came to wish them Eid Mubarak and also distributed Kaju Katli to them. He also signed autographs and clicked pictures with fans before heading back inside.

Aamir Khan's upcoming work

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir recently launched his own YouTube channel, Aamir Khan Talkies, which reveals some behind-the-scenes moments and unfiltered conversations about his films.

In a video shared on the Instagram handle of the actor's production house, Aamir expressed his desire to create a platform where he can discuss his films and the craft of filmmaking. He promised to take fans behind the curtain, offering an exclusive glimpse into the creative process and some important aspects of cinematic storytelling.

In the coming months, Aamir will be seen in the film Sitaare Zameen Par. At an event previously, Aamir said that the film is set for release by the end of this year, aiming for a Christmas debut.

"My next film as a lead actor is Sitaare Zameen Par. We are trying to release it by the end of this year, on the occasion of Christmas. It is an entertaining film; I like the story. The shooting of the film has begun," he said. The film is expected to feature Genelia Deshmukh in a pivotal role.

Interestingly, Aamir was also spotted with director Rajkumar Santoshi on Eid, they had previously worked together in 1994 for Andaz Apna Apna. Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao also joined him for the celebrations.