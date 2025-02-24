Aamir Khan says he felt sad about box office failure of son Junaid Khan's Loveyapa: ‘Mujhe laga film acchi hai’

Aamir on Loveyapa's box office failure

When asked about his views on his son Junaid’s film Loveyapa, Aamir said, “Nahi chali woh film, unfortunately. Toh mujhe uska bhi bada dukh hai. Mujhe laga film acchi hai aur Junaid ne bhi accha kaam kiya hai lekin voh film nahi chali (That film did not work. So I'm very sad about it. I felt the film was good and even Junaid did good work but it didn’t work out).”

Aamir revealed that as a father, he was 10 times more stressed over Junaid’s film than he typically does for his own projects. He added that two weeks before its release, he found himself sitting by the window, reflecting on the anxiety he was feeling, despite the fact that it wasn’t even his film.

He said, "Mai dur dekh raha hun par mera dil zor se dhadak raha hai (I was far away, but my heart was pounding loudly). I thought it was the most important moment of my life. Baaki Junaid jo hai voh seekhega (But Junaid will learn). This a field where you have to face success and failure. Junaid is someone who is young and intelligent. He has got a lot of energy and positivity. He’ll find his way.”

He also revealed that he has produced a romantic film with his son Junaid in it. The film also stars Sai Pallavi and will release in theatres by the end of this year.

Loveyapa box office report

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's romantic-comedy Loveyapa failed to strike a chord with the audience. Directed by Advait Chandan and produced by AGS Entertainment and Phantom Films, the film concluded its theatrical run with a worldwide box office collection of only ₹8.85 crore.