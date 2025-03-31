Saif Ali Khan spends first Eid after stabbing incident by hosting lunch for family; Kareena Kapoor all smiles. See pics

Actor Saif Ali Khan hosted an Eid lunch at home for his siblings Soha Ali Khan, Saba Pataudi and brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu, his first after the stabbing incident in January. Saba took to Instagram to post sweet pictures with her siblings and Kareena Kapoor. (Also Read: Bollywood ki Eid: Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Rashmika Mandanna spread cheer on Eid-ul-Fitr) Kareena Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan, Saba Pataudi and Saif Ali Khan celebrated Eid together.

Saif Ali Khan hosts Eid lunch

The pictures Saba posted show Saif and Kareena dressed in casual Indian wear while Saba, Soha and Kunal look a little more festive. This is their first Eid after the scary home invasion in January, which left him recuperating after being stabbed multiple times by an intruder. Sharing the pictures, Saba seemed grateful to spend Eid with her family as she wrote, “Eid moments. Family Matters most. Thank you bhai for a beautiful lunch and soha, bebo n kunal for making it special too.”

Earlier in the day, Saif was also spotted on sets, looking regal in an ivory bandhgala. The actor did an adaab when he spotted the paparazzi and flashed a bright smile while walking to his vanity van. “The Nawab is back to work! #SaifAliKhan greets everyone with a salaam on Eid as he gets clicked during a shoot!” wrote a paparazzo posting his video on Instagram. Fans were thrilled to see him get back to work.

Saba also took to her Instagram stories to post a picture of envelopes filled with money that she handed out as Eidi to Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur, Jeh and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Saba Pataudi handed out Eidi to her nieces and nephews.

Saif Ali Khan gets back to work

Even though Saif and Kareena have upped the security at home and are wary of their children Taimur and Jeh getting clicked, things are slowly inching back to normal for the Pataudis. Saif was stabbed multiple times on January 16 by an intruder in Jeh’s room and had to be rushed to the hospital, where he underwent surgeries. He was discharged on January 21.

Saif will soon star in the Netflix film Jewel Thief, which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor and Nikita Dutta. The film will be released on April 25. He recently debuted in Tollywood with the Jr NTR-starrer Devara: Part 1.