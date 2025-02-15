Kareena Kapoor reminds paparazzi not to click Taimur, Jeh at dad Randhir Kapoor's birthday party: ‘Bachchon ka bola tha’

Actor Kareena Kapoor was photographed arriving at her dad Randhir Kapoor’s 78th birthday bash in Mumbai. In a video posted by a paparazzo, she was heard asking the paparazzi not to click her sons Taimur and Jeh after she posed for a few pictures. (Also Read: Saif Ali Khan and his staff were ready with swords to ‘get’ the attacker but Kareena Kapoor stopped them) Kareena Kapoor requested the paparazzi not to click her kids after posing for them.

Kareena Kapoor asks paparazzi not to click kids

Dressed in a white shirt and baggy denim paired with a black belt, Kareena indulged the paparazzi for a few pictures as she headed in for Randhir’s birthday. In a video posted by a paparazzo, she says, “Mera photos leke aap log please chale jaao. Bachchon ka bola tha. (You can take my pictures and leave please. I had told you about the kids’ photos)” The paparazzi can be heard assuring her they won’t click her children. But she reminded them at least twice about it before making her way in.

Last month, Saif and Kareena released a statement asking paparazzi and media outlets to refrain from clicking their children and not to gather outside their home, citing security concerns. However, the couple consented to be clicked when they attend events. This comes after Saif was stabbed six times at their Bandra residence during a burglary attempt on January 16. An arrest has been made in the case, and the actor had to undergo surgeries for knife wounds on his neck and back.

Other family members like Neetu Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha also attended the birthday.

Saif Ali Khan recounts what happened

Saif recounted what happened in conversation with Delhi Times and said, “It was a film scene where I was covered in blood, and we took two decorative swords off the wall. And that’s what Taimur saw – me covered in blood and Hari, the other house help, holding two swords. So, it was vaguely heroic, at least that moment (laughs). We said – ‘let’s get him’. And Kareena said – ‘No, let’s get out! Because we’ve got to get you to a hospital, and I’ve got to get Jeh out of here because I feel he’s (the intruder) still around, and there could be more of them.’”