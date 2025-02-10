Saif Ali Khan and his staff were ready with swords to ‘get’ the attacker but Kareena Kapoor stopped them

Actor Saif Ali Khan faced his attacker alone, barehanded, and unarmed. The attacker, on the other hand, had two knives. However, in a new interview, the actor says that he and his house help almost went after the intruder with ceremonial swords. But were stopped by his wife, actor Kareena Kapoor. (Also read: Saif Ali Khan attack: Actor answers all conspiracy theories about absent driver, too quick recovery, no guns at home) Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were in the house with their kids when the intruder entered.

Saif Ali Khan and house help armed themselves with swords

In an interview with Delhi Times, Saif recalled that he and his house help, Hari, actually pulled out two decorative swords after the attacker was cornered. But they decided not to use them. He said, "It was a film scene where I was covered in blood, and we took two decorative swords off the wall. And that’s what Taimur saw – me covered in blood and Hari, the other house help, holding two swords. So, it was vaguely heroic, at least that moment (laughs). We said – ‘let’s get him’. And Kareena said – ‘No, let’s get out! Because we’ve got to get you to a hospital, and I’ve got to get Jeh out of here because I feel he’s (the intruder) still around, and there could be more of them.’"

In the same interview, the actor maintained that he does not believe in keeping weapons at home, and the swords he held were also just decorative and ceremonial. Talking about weapons at home, Saif Ali Khan said, "I didn’t believe in that anymore. I thought some kid will get hold of it, and then there’ll be other problems. I mean there are guns around at Pataudi. All the people who have guns – Rajwaras and the Rajasthanis – have been messaging me that they can’t believe that guy got away with it. My father used to sleep with a shotgun by his bed. But sometimes, I believe accidents happen because there was a gun. Young kids would definitely play with it or God knows what can happen."

Saif Ali Khan's recovery

Saif spent five days at the Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent two surgeries. The doctors treating him said they had to take out a piece of the knife from his back and repair leaking spinal fluid. Saif was discharged from the hospital on January 21. Earlier this month, he made his first public appearance since the attack when he appeared at a Netflix India event. With his neck bandaged and hand in a cast, Saif promoted his upcoming film - Jewel Thief. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat.