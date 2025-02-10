Saif Ali Khan attack: Actor answers all conspiracy theories about absent driver, too quick recovery, no guns at home

Actor Saif Ali Khan has addressed and debunked all the conspiracy theories aronund the attack on him. In his first interview since the stabbing incident on January 16, the actor told Delhi Times answers to internet's most-asked questions like the absent driver and his quick recovery. (Also read: Taimur asked Saif Ali Khan 'are you going to die' minutes after attack; actor reveals why he accompanied him to hospital) Saif Ali Khan made his first public appearance at a promotional event for Jewel Thief(Photos: X)

Saif Ali Khan addresses conspiracy theories

Saif addressed people asking why he took an auto rickshaw to the Lilavati Hospital on the night of his attack and why his driver was not home. "Nobody stays here all night. Everyone has a home to go to. We have some people staying in the house, but not the drivers. Unless you are going out at night or there’s something needed, then you tell them to stay on. I would have driven if I could have found the keys. Luckily, I didn’t. I probably should not have wiggled my back much. I’d have driven. I was completely lucid," he said, adding that the driver would have taken time to reach, which is why he opted for the auto.

The actor also addressed people's surprise at his quick recovery. Saif walked from the hospital after two surgeries and spent five days admitted there. He even attended an event two weeks later to promote his next film. The actor said, "I think it is expected that there will be all kinds of reactions to something like this. There will be people ridiculing it. There will be people not believing it, people making fun of it. And I think that’s fine because it is what gives colour to the world. If everyone had a sympathetic reaction to something, it would be flat and dull. And I expected it, then there is no need to react to it."

Saif also spoke about why it supposedly took him 1.5 hours to reach the hospital and he denied that there was such a lag, saying that he 'went downstairs and out' immediately after the attack. On the question of there being no weapons in the house, Saif said that all weapons in his Bandra home are decorative, and he does not like keeping guns in the house.

The attack on Saif Ali Khan

Saif eventually spent five days at the Lilavati Hospital. The actor underwent two surgeries on the day of the attack itself. The doctors treating him said that he had received six wounds, including two deep ones. Saif was discharged from the hospital on January 21. Earlier this month, he made his first public appearance since the attack when he appeared at a Netflix India event. With his neck bandaged and hand in a cast, Saif promoted his upcoming Netflix film - Jewel Thief.