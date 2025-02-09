Jaideep Ahlawat reacts to people's surprise at Saif Ali Khan's quick recovery after stabbing: 'I have seen those scars'

This week, Saif Ali Khan made his first public appearance since his recovery from a stabbing attack last month. Saif took the stage at the Next on Netflix event on Tuesday for the teaser launch of his new film, Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins. Sharing the stage with him, there was his co-star, Jaideep Ahlawat. In a conversation with HT, Jaideep praised Saif's resilience. (Also Read | Saif Ali Khan says ‘nice to be standing here’ at first public appearance after attack. Watch) Jaideep Ahlawat and Saif Ali Khan at the Netflix event earlier this week.(Netflix)

Jaideep Ahlawat on Saif Ali Khan

Commenting on people's surprise at Saif's quick recovery, the actor said, "I know he is hurt. I have seen those marks and everything." Adding that he was happy with Saif's professionalism, Jaideep said, "That is the point that he took it in the right way and came back to work. He gave that priority to his work."

Saif attended the event with a cast on his arm and a bandage on his neck. The actor had suffered six injuries, including two deep cuts, after an intruder attacked him at his house last month. The actor spent 5 days in the Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent two surgeries. The event was barely a week after he was discharged from the hospital.

Speaking at the event, Saif said, “It’s very nice to be standing here in front of you…it feels very nice to be here. I’m very excited about this movie. Siddharth and I have been talking about this for a long time. I’ve always wanted to do a heist film, and I couldn’t have asked for a better co-star (touches Jaideep’s shoulder). Basically, it's a lovely movie, and I’m very excited.” Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins is produced by Siddharth and Mamta Anand under their banner, Marflix.

Jaideep Ahlawat's recent work

Jaideep had earlier worked with Saif's wife, actor Kareena Kapoor, in the Netflix film Jaane Jaan. The actor recently saw the release of the second season of Paatal Lok, his critically acclaimed Amazon Prime Video show.