Taimur asked Saif Ali Khan 'are you going to die' minutes after attack; actor reveals why he accompanied him to hospital

Saif Ali Khan has broken his silence on the attack he faced at his house last month. Saif was attacked by an intruder at his Mumbai home on January 16 and suffered six knife wounds. The actor was hospitalised, needed surgeries, but has now resumed work. In his first interview since the ordeal, Saif told Delhi Times his son Taimur's first reaction to the attack. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor shares note on ‘assumptions, theories’ after Saif Ali Khan attack: ‘Life humbles you’) Saif Ali Khan with his son, Taimur.

Saif Ali Khan on Taimur' reaction

Saif recalled that after he suffered wounds while battling the attacker, his kurta was covered in blood. The family, including Saif's wife Kareena and sons Taimur and Jeh, went downstairs and tried to look for an auto or a cab to get to the hospital. "I said, I kind of feel some pain. There’s something wrong with my back. She said – you go to the hospital and I’ll go to my sister’s house. She was making calls frantically – but nobody was up. And we looked at each other, and I said, ‘I’m fine. I’m not going to die.’ And Taimur also asked me – ‘Are you going to die?’ I said, ‘No.’"

Early reports had claimed that it was Saif's older son Ibrahim who had accompanied him to the hospital. Later, doctors at the Lilavati Hospital revealed it was Taimur. Addressing why the 8-year-old went with him, Saif added, "He was absolutely composed. He was fine. He said, ‘I’m coming with you.’ And I thought, if something happens... I was getting a lot of comfort just from looking at him at that time. And I didn’t want to go alone. My wife sent him knowing what he would do for me. Maybe it wasn’t... at the moment, it was the right thing to do. I felt good about it. And I also thought, if God forbid, something happens, I’d like for him to be there. And he wanted to be there also. So, we went – him, me and Hari – in the rickshaw."

The attack on Saif Ali Khan

Saif eventually spent five days at the Lilavati Hospital. The actor underwent two surgeries on the day of the attack itself. The doctors treating him said that he had received six wounds, including two deep ones. Saif was discharged from the hospital on January 21. Earlier this month, he made his first public appearance since the attack when he appeared at a Netflix India event. With his neck bandaged and hand in a cast, Saif promoted his upcoming Netflix film - Jewel Thief.