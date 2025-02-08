Menu Explore
Kareena Kapoor shares note on ‘assumptions, theories’ after Saif Ali Khan attack: ‘Life humbles you’

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Feb 08, 2025 09:15 PM IST

Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Bandra home last month and stabbed multiple times by an intruder. Kareena Kapoor returned to social media recently.

Actor Kareena Kapoor put up a cryptic post on her Instagram stories after the attack on her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan last month. While the post did not speak of the attack, it did allude to how she might be feeling after recent events. (Also Read: Saif Ali Khan says ‘nice to be standing here’ at first public appearance after attack. Watch)

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have been married for over a decade now.(PTI)
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have been married for over a decade now.(PTI)

Kareena Kapoor’s cryptic note

Kareena posted the note with a red heart emoji on her Instagram stories. The post she re-shared reads, “You'll never truly understand Marriages, Divorces, Anxieties, Childbirth, Death of a loved one, Parenting. Until it actually happens to you, Theories and assumptions of situations in life are not realities. You think you are smarter than most until life humbles you when it's your turn.” Her fan pages have been re-sharing the note on X (formerly Twitter), wishing her strength.

A screengrab of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram stories.
A screengrab of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram stories.

What happened to Saif Ali Khan

In the early hours of January 16, Saif was attacked in his apartment by an intruder who stabbed him multiple times during an attempted burglary. The actor was rushed to the hospital and had to undergo surgery for wounds on his neck and near his spine. The Mumbai police are investigating the matter, and they took a Bangladeshi individual named Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad into custody.

After the attack, Kareena shared a statement on social media: “It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage.”

Recent work

Kareena was last seen in Hansal Mehta’s The Buckingham Murders, which is now streaming on Netflix. Saif was last seen in the Telugu film Devara: Part 1 with Jr NTR. He will soon star in the Netflix film Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins.

