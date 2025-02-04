Reddit convinced ‘it wasn’t PR stunt' after spotting Saif Ali Khan's injury marks on his neck: ‘He could have died’

On Monday, Saif Ali Khan made his first public appearance after the stabbing incident at a Netflix event in Mumbai. The actor’s video and photos surfaced on the internet. In one of the photos, fans spotted the actor’s injury on his neck and have since been defending him against the criticism over his speedy recovery. Saif Ali Khan's first public appearance after stabbing attack.

(Also Read: Saif Ali Khan says ‘nice to be standing here’ at first public appearance after attack. Watch)

Reddit defends Saif

A Reddit user shared a few close-up shots of Saif Ali Khan from the Netflix event, which gave a clear view of the actor’s injury on his neck. The caption read, "Doesn't look like a 'marketing stunt' to me." Saif's fans defended him in the comment section. One of the comments read, "It’s laughable to me that people can stoop this low and call it a ‘publicity stunt’, along with the insensitive jokes—goddamn." Another commented, "Such a dangerous location. He could have easily died." Expressing concern, another wrote, "This doesn’t look fake or minor!" Another fan added, "Those are some very long cuts. Lucky for him they weren’t deep enough."

What happened to Saif Ali Khan

On January 16, Saif suffered multiple stab wounds after an intruder attacked him at his Mumbai home in a burglary attempt. Following this, he was taken to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent multiple surgeries. The actor had six wounds on his body, including one near the spine and one on the neck, Lilavati Hospital COO Dr Niraj Uttamani told HT. Two surgeries were conducted on the actor.

Saif was discharged from the hospital on January 21 and was spotted waving at the paparazzi as he made his way inside his house. The actor had a cast on his hand and bandages on his neck. Soon after his discharge, several politicians and social media users questioned the actor’s quick recovery and the authenticity of the attack. Some even called it a 'PR stunt'.

Saif Ali Khan’s upcoming movie

Meanwhile, Saif will next be seen in the Netflix film The Jewel Thief. The film marks Siddharth Anand’s OTT debut and also stars Jaideep Ahlawat in a key role. The synopsis of The Jewel Thief reads, “A powerful crime lord hires a jewel thief to steal the world’s most elusive diamond—The African Red Sun. His perfectly planned heist then takes a wild turn. Chaos, twists, and unexpected alliances unfold in this high-stakes race, making it a deadly game of deception and betrayal.” The exact release date of the film is yet to be announced.