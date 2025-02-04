Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Dining With The Kapoors: Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir, Saif Ali Khan and others explore family's love for food, cinema ties

ANI | | Edited by Ananya Das
Feb 04, 2025 06:58 AM IST

The show will have conversations about how the celebrities grew up together, their love for food and the family's relationship with cinema.

Several celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Randhir Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor, are coming together to share their filmy memories and personal experiences in the new show, Dining With The Kapoors. It was unveiled during the Next on Netflix event in Mumbai. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor to pay tribute to grandfather Raj Kapoor at IIFA 2025, calls it ‘surreal moment’)

Dining With The Kapoors will star several members of the Kapoor family.
Dining With The Kapoors will star several members of the Kapoor family.

The show will have conversations about how they grew up together, their love for food and their incredible life experiences, and the family's relationship with cinema. Apart from Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Neetu Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor, the show also features Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra Jain, Aadar Jain and Rima Jain.

Bharat Sahni, Manoj Jain, Nitasha Nanda, Agastya Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda, Kunal Kapoor, Zahan Kapoor, Shaira Kapoor, Neila Kapoor, Jatin Prithviraj Kapoor, Kanchan Desai, Namita Kapur, Pooja Desai will also be part of it.

Taking to its Instagram handle, the OTT platform shared the poster and wrote in the caption, “A seat at the table with one of the oldest and grandest Bollywood families.”

While talking about the show, creator and showrunner Armaan Jain shared, "This film has been one of the most incredible and emotional experiences of my life. It's a dream I've carried with me since childhood, a chance to share my love for storytelling, food, and family with the world. It's my first time conceptualizing, producing, and showrunning and I couldn't be more grateful for the opportunity to bring it to life."

"Growing up in the Kapoor family, food and cinema weren't just passions they were the moments that brought us together. The real magic happens around the dinner table, where stories, laughter, and memories define who we are. This film is my way of honouring that legacy, celebrating the bonds that connect us, and sharing the warmth that food and family bring," he added in a statement shared in the press release.

It is written and directed by Smriti Mundhra and produced by Aavashyak Media. Executive producers are Armaan Jain, Varun Ambani, Naval Gamadia, and Smriti Mundhra.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On