Hansal Mehta says ‘nobody watched it’ after fan calls his, Rajkummar Rao's Omerta ‘career-defining’

Hansal Mehta and Rajkummar Rao are a successful director-actor pair, given their critically acclaimed films like Shahid and Aligarh. However, not each of their films is as successful or well-known. The filmmaker was quick to point out that "nobody watched" their 2017 crime drama Omerta, when a fan hailed it as "career-defining." Hansal Mehta says 'nobody watched' his film Omerta, starring Rajkummar Rao.

What Hansal said

On Wednesday evening, an X user shared a poster of Omerta and wrote in the caption, "Hidden Gem Alert Witness @RajkummarRao in a career-defining performance in @MehtaHansal's #Omerta Streaming on @PrimeVideoIN @JioCinema & @Zee5India" Hansal reposted the tweet and wrote, "So career defining that nobody watched the film. So career defining that neither of us have made a film like this again. Career defining indeed."

Another X user agreed with Hansal that Omerta didn't get a wide theatrical release despite being one of Rajummar's best work till date. “One of @RajkummarRao best work till date. Loved the movie, but yes watched it on OTT, couldn’t find a screen showing it in Sydney at the time of release,” they commented. “I remember I had travelled 10-12 kms from my college to a small multiplex to watch this, but when I reached they said that the show had been cancelled because of no audience,” lamented another user.

"Haha, love it when accomplished people have self deprecating humor about their art," wrote another user. "Yeah, I know that these movies tanked at the box office, but I have seen Omerta and Shahid, and I really loved the work you and @RajkummarRao did. Best director-actor jodi!" said a user. "Yup i saw it all alone in a theater in goa. My dad n brother were forced to go watch a marvel avengers movie cuz bro was under 18," recalled a user.

About Omerta

Omerta was based on the life of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, British terrorist of Pakistani origin. He was the man behind plotting the murder of Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl in 2002. The film starred Rajkummar as Omar. However, it earned only ₹4.49 crore at the box office.