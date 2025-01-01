Hansal Mehta fires salvo at 'arrogant' Naga Vamsi, says his film Lucky Bhaskar 'borrowed' from Scam series

Hansal Mehta criticises Naga Vamsi

Hansal, in his tweet, called Vamsi "arrogant". He also claimed that Vamsi's Lucky Bhaskar "has borrowed liberally" from his Scam series, Scam 1992 – The Harshad Mehta Story and Scam 2003: The Telgi Story.

Hansal wrote, "Since this person Mr Naga Vamsi was being so arrogant and now that I know who he is : His latest hit as a producer Lucky Bhaskar has borrowed liberally from the Scam series. Reason I brought this up is that I feel happy that stories travel and a film in another language succeeds in replicating what has worked for us."

He also added, "Everybody wins. Nobody is bigger than the other. That narrative is destructive. Arrogance is even worse. To all those haters coming at me on my TL - see you in 2025."

What Naga Vamsi said about Pushpa 2, Mumbai

In the interview, Vamsi, talking about the Allu Arjun film, said that the "whole of Mumbai didn't sleep after Pushpa 2 earned over ₹80 crore in a single day". Boney Kapoor added that the numbers he was referring to were from the Hindi belt alone. Earlier, sharing it on X, Hansal had tweeted, "Chill dude whoever you are… I live in Mumbai. Been sleeping really well."

About Hansal's Scam series

Hansal's Scam 1992 (2020), directed by Hansal, is based on the 1992 stock market scam. It was committed by many stockbrokers, including Harshad Mehta. It stars Pratik Gandhi in the lead role.

Scam 2003 (2023) was directed by Tushar Hiranandani, with Hansal as the co-director. It is based on the counterfeiting of stamped paperby Abdul Karim Telgi in the early 2000s. It stars Gagan Dev Riar as the protagonist.

About Pushpa 2

Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2 has earned over ₹1,500 crore in worldwide box office collection. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.