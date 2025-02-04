First look at Saif's scars puts internet conjecture over stabbing incident to rest: 'Everything not a marketing stunt'

January was a horrifyingly trying month for Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor. The family of four fell prey to an attempted robbery at their high profile Satguru Sharan residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The collateral of the same was Saif sustaining six serious injuries as he protected his children, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. Following emergency surgery and a few days in the hospital, Saif made a grand return back home. And while everybody rejoiced at the sight of the Pataudi Nawab suavely sauntering back into the public eye, what followed was unprecedented. Saif Ali Khan made his first public appearance at a promotional event for Jewel Thief(Photos: X)

Reams and reams of conjecture soon flooded the internet, casting aspersions on the actor's seemingly speedy recovery. The one-sided discussion soon descended into absurd claims of the whole episode — which mind you had both law enforcement and medics involved right from the first hour — being a sham. From a marketing stunt to promote his new project right down to it being a familial tiff gone wrong, there really wasn't any level low enough the internet didn't stoop to in decoding the aftermath.

Yesterday, Saif returned to work, making an appearance for the teaser launch of his next release, Jewel Thief, in which he stars along with Patal Lok fame actor Jaideep Ahlawat. Channeling the same devil may care energy, Saif was every bit the professional at the event, also refusing to refer to either the attack or his injuries. This, in tow with a first close look at the magnitude of scars around his neck, has definitely prompted a change of heart among the internet.

Comments expressing the sentiment read: "doesn't look like a 'marketing stunt' to me", "According to many everything is either a conspiracy, a PR gimmick or ozempic and fillers there’s no in between", "Why would he go to that extreme for a netflix movie?", "This doesn’t look fake, or minor!", "NO it doesn’t AT ALL look like a marketing stunt" and "People are sick. I understand 'eat the rich' and all that. But please spare the family some privacy and let them process the violence they faced in the safety of their own home. Leave this topic alone for God’s sake" and "That looks scary AF. I wouldn’t have want to seen him when he was attacked. It must be so scary for the kids".

Many even commended Saif for bouncing right back to his work commitments, as scheduled. A comment expressing this read, "Hes a tough guy for sure. After all this actually coming down for movie promotion. Hats off!" and we agree.

Coming back to Saif's work, an official release date for Jewel Thief is yet to be announced.