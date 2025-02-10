Jeh gave Saif Ali Khan a plastic sword 'for the next time chor comes'; actor says Taimur is concerned about safety

Actor Saif Ali Khan had a lucky escape after being stabbed by an intruder at his home last month. The actor suffered six stab wounds, including two deep ones, but was able to walk away without a serious injury. While many have wondered why an actor of his stature does not have security or even weapons, his youngest son Jeh is already preparing for a similar worst-case scenario. And his weapon of choice is a plastic sword. (Also read: Saif Ali Khan attack: Actor answers all conspiracy theories about absent driver, too quick recovery, no guns at home) Saif Ali Khan's youngest son, Jeh, is 5 years old.

Jeh's reaction to attack on Saif Ali Khan

In an interview with Delhi Times, Saif addressed the family's reaction after the attack. "The kids are okay, thank God. Jeh has given me a plastic sword, and said, ‘Keep this by your bed for the next time the chor comes’. He says, ‘Geeta saved Abba and Abba saved me.’ Taimur is a little concerned about security. Sara was very emotional and Ibrahim was also very emotional, more than he obviously normally is. He was there and has been spending a lot of time with me. It’s been really kind of nice for the family to come together (laughs), but also obviously, a bit of a shock for everyone," the actor said. Saif added that his wife, actor Kareena Kapoor, is 'being very strong' but is 'shaken and about things like security'.

Saif Ali Khan's recovery post-attack

Saif spent five days at the Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent two surgeries. The doctors treating him said they had to take out a piece of the knife from his back and repair leaking spinal fluid. Saif was discharged from the hospital on January 21. Earlier this month, he made his first public appearance since the attack when he appeared at a Netflix India event. With his neck bandaged and hand in a cast, Saif promoted his upcoming film - Jewel Thief.