Kareena Kapoor shares dad Randhir Kapoor's adorable pics with Jeh on his 77th birthday: ‘I am like my father’

On veteran actor Randhir Kapoor's 77th birthday, actor Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to share a special wish. She posted two pictures of him with her younger son Jeh and mentioned how she, too, is just like her father. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor says Taimur Ali Khan doesn't wish to be an actor: ‘He wants to be Lionel Messi’) Randhir Kapoor is the perfect, cute grandpa to Jeh and Taimur.

Kareena's birthday post for dad

“The HUG of life…Happy Birthday Nana and to my Papa… #i am like my father,” Kareena wrote with the pictures that showed Randhir at home, cuddling with Jeh in his arms. Fans of the Kapoor family showered the actor with blessings of good health.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar posted heart emojis, Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan Pataudi wrote, “Haaaappppyyyy Birthday.” Kareena Kapoor's cousin and Randhir's niece Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote, “Happy bday.” A fan page also commented, "These captions assured me that Bebo herself posts these pics."

Kareena is Randhir and Babita's younger daughter. They also have elder daughter Karisma Kapoor together. Randhir is the son of late actor Raj Kapoor.

The jetsetter life

Earlier on Thursday afternoon, Kareena was spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. She was seen in a beige trench coat and blue jeans, rushing to catch a flight. Watch the video here:

Upcoming movies

Kareena will be next seen in The Crew alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh. Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor and is all set to hit the theatres on March 29.

Recently, the makers of the upcoming movie The Crew unveiled the film's first teaser. Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared the teaser which she captioned, "Buckle up, get your popcorn ready, and get ready to be served. The Crew releasing in theaters this March!"

The first teaser of the film features Kareena, Kriti and Tabu walking with their back to the camera. The trio is seen wearing red cabin crew uniforms.

She also has Rohit Shetty's Singham Again which also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles. She also has Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders.