Bollywood ki Eid: Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Rashmika Mandanna spread cheer on Eid-ul-Fitr

As the world revels in the joy and spirit of Eid-ul-Fitr today, several celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, Rashmika Mandanna and Jr NTR, are also joining in the festivities, taking to social media to extend warm wishes to their fans and spread love, joy, and warmth. Also read: With Sikandar and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's dud openings, has the Salman Khan-Eid combo lost its magic? Actor Priyanka Chopra led the greetings for the festival. She took to her Instagram to share a picture of wishing everyone Eid Mubarak.

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of fasting and prayer during the holy month of Ramadan. The festival is being celebrated on March 31 in India.

Bollywood stars extend warm wishes

RRR star Jr NTR took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to wish his fans. He wrote, "#EidMubarak Wishing you and your loved ones joy, prosperity, and countless blessings on this special day."

Actor Varun Dhawan shared a picture of him in casual attire on Instagram, writing, “Eid Mubarak”.

Sunny Deol wrote, "#EidMubarak! May your day be filled with love, joy, and endless blessings. Wishing you peace, prosperity, and happiness always!"

Actor Rashmika Mandanna took to Instagram to wish her fans. She wrote, "Eid Mubarak my loveliesss. Hope your day is filled with love, laughter and the yummiest food! Be happy, be kind”.

Actor Gauahar Khan shared a picture pf herself wih her husband and son, writing, “Eid Mubarak ! May Allah bless everyone. Protect the oppressed , increase the abundance for the givers , forgive the mortals , n continue his mercy on us, Ameen”.

Family time for Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan's family gathered at his residence in Bandra to celebrate the occasion of Eid. His son Junaid, former wife Kiran Rao, and their younger son Azad were all in attendance, making it a special family affair. As the family came together to mark this festive day, it remains to be seen whether Aamir's girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, will join the celebrations.

Working Eid for Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan was spotted stepping out on the festival of Eid for a shoot. A video of the actor on the set has surfaced on social media. He made a stylish appearance, clad in a white sherwani, as he entered the set. Upon arrival, he graciously acknowledged the photographers stationed outside, greeting them with a salaam. He beamed with joy as he walked past.

Meanwhile, his sister and actor Soha Ali Khan spread festive cheer on social media by sharing a video of herself and her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Resplendent in her ethnic finery, Soha stunned in a vibrant pink suit adorned with intricate details, as she twinned with her daughter. The clip captures tender moments they shared with their pet dog. Sharing the clip. Soha wrote, “Eid mubarak. Wishing you all a happy Eid filled with joy, prosperity and peace”.