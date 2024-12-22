Dulquer Salmaan pens romantic note for wife Amaal on 13th wedding anniversary: ‘As long as I have your hand to hold…’

Celebrating his 13th wedding anniversary on Sunday actor Dulquer Salmaan shared a heartfelt anniversary post for his wife Amaal Salmaan which beautifully captured their long journey together. (Also Read: Dulquer Salmaan has a ball at Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati India Tour in Hyderabad with friends. Watch) Dulquer Salmaan penned a sweet note for his wife Amaal Salmaan.

Dulquer Salmaan's romantic note

Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor reflected on their transition from being husband-wife to 'Maryam's papa and mamma.'

"From trying to get used to calling each other husband and wife, to now being known as Maryams papa and mamma we've come a long way. Life is quite akin to the roads I like to drive on. Twists and turns and ups and downs." wrote Dulquer.

Accompanied by a bunch of adorable photos, the Lucky Bhaskar actor further talked about the importance of his wife Amaal Salmaan and how her presence boosts him to live his life despite numerous challenges.

"Sometimes speed breakers and potholes. But at the best times silky smooth with the greatest of views. Through it all, as long as I have your hand to hold I believe that we can reach anywhere. And in style. Here's to us being Mr & Mrs for life. Happy 13th Am! I love you long time," added Dulquer.

The fans and friends of the couple flooded the comment section with heart emojis and compliments. Dulquer and Amaal have been married since 2011 and the couple is blessed with a daughter named Maryam Ameerah Salmaan.

Recent work

Dulquer was last seen in the film Lucky Baskhar, which is currently streaming on Netflix. In it, Dulquer plays a simple bank cashier in a never-before-seen avatar.

Meenakshi Chaudhary plays the leading lady role opposite Dulquer Salmaan in the film. Set in the late 1980s and early 1990s, the film chronicles the interesting, turbulent, and extraordinary life journey of a simple bank cashier, Lucky Baskhar.

Writer-director Venky Atluri directed the movie. His previous film, Sir/Vaathi, earned appreciation from critics and audiences. Dulquer also played a prominent role in the blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD.