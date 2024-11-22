Dulquer Salmaan has a ball at Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati India Tour in Hyderabad with friends. Watch

It looks like Dulquer Salmaan is also a Diljit Dosanjh fan, given that he had a ball at the Dil-Luminati Tour concert in Hyderabad with his friends. The actor attended the concert with his wife, Amal Sufiya, celebrity stylist Harmann Kaur, and other friends. (Also Read: Dil-Luminati India Tour: Diljit Dosanjh explores Lucknow market before his performance. Watch) Dulquer Salmaan went to the Diljit Dosanjh concert in Hyderabad with friends.

Dulquer Salmaan at Diljit Dosanjh concert

Harmann posted a video on her Instagram, thanking Dulquer and Amal for taking her and their friends to the concert. She wrote, “Vibe!! Thank you chief and fav Mrs for this amazing experience @dqsalmaan. All my love to our best best crew.” Amal even left a comment under the video, writing, “you brought the vibe HK!!!!!!”

The video shows Harmann flaunting the numerous tickets they scored for Diljit’s concert - some at the Diamond Table, others at the MIP Lounge. She also posted clips of the singer performing on stage, apart from pictures clicked with Dulquer and Amal. She also posted clips of her and her friends dancing their hearts out.

Dulquer was recently seen in Venky Atluri’s Lucky Bhaskar. He will soon star in Kaantha and Aakasam Lo Oka Tara.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Hyderabad concert

Ahead of Diljit’s concert in Hyderabad, the Telangana government served him a notice, directing him not to sing any songs promoting alcohol, drugs or violence. The singer sang modified lyrics to his chartbusters Lemonade and 5 Taara, replacing the word ‘daaru’ with ‘Coke’ and ‘theke’ with ‘hotel’.

“If an artist comes from outside the country, they can sing or do whatever they want, there's no tension. But when your artist is coming home to perform, you have a problem, you create trouble. But I'll tell you something. God is with me, I won't let this go,” said Diljit at the concert, according to PTI. Diljit will perform next in Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Indore, Chandigarh, Mumbai and Guwahati.