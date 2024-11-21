Hanumankind set to become second Indian after Diljit Dosanjh to perform at Coachella; Lady Gaga, Green Day to headline

Malayali rapper Hanumankind, who shot to global fame this year with his viral hit, Big Dawgs, has added another feather in his hat. He will become just the second Indian to perform at the prestigious Coachella music and arts festival. Hanumankind follows in the footsteps of Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh, who performed at Coachella 2024. (Also read: Meet Indian rapper Hanumankind, whose Big Dawgs music video has taken the internet by storm) Hanumankind shot to fame earlier this year with Big Dawgs, his viral hit

Coachella 2025 lineup

On Wednesday, Coachella 2025 organisers announced the lineup for this year's festival, revealing that Lady Gaga, Green Day and Post Malone will headline the event, while Travis Scott will play a special guest slot.

Missy Elliott, Charli XCX, and Megan Thee Stallion will also feature at the major event in the California desert that kicks off the music festival circuit. Coachella takes place over two three-day weekends in the spring, this year April 11-13 and 18-20. Hanumankind will be performing on a Saturday as per the schedule. However, it has not been clarified if it will be on April 12 or 19.

The line-up reveal came months earlier than usual, one day after Post Malone slipped in his own tour schedule release that he'd be playing concerts during the anticipated festival dates in Indio.

Scott's performance will come four years after he was slated to headline the 2020 festival, which was ultimately scrapped due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

South Africa's Tyla will perform at the 2025 edition after pulling out last year due to an injury. Other acts of interest include famed conductor Gustavo Dudamel along with the LA Philharmonic, along with a return to the desert for Brazil's Anitta and electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk.

When Diljit wowed at Coachella

Last year's festival was headlined by Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat and Tyler, the Creator. It also featured a special reunion performance from No Doubt. Taylor Swift was also an overwhelming presence at the grounds flanked by the San Jacinto Mountains in 2024 -- although as a spectator, not a performer. For Indian fans, Diljit's performance at the festival was the highlight, as he took Punjabi music to the iconic festival for the first time.

(With inputs from AFP)