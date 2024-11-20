Diljit Dosanjh announces details of Mumbai show in Dil-Luminati India Tour: ‘Lao ji finally ho gaya add’

Another show added in Mumbai

Diljit took to his Instagram handle on Wednesday to share the update by reposting a story about the new show. He will be performing in Mumbai on December 19. The poster read, “We heard you! Mumbai show announced”.

Reposting the image, Diljit wrote, “Lao ji finally ho gaya add Mumbai”. He also shared a GIF for an excited woman.

His Insta story.

Earlier, the singer had added more shows in Delhi and Jaipur too.

About Dil-Luminati Tour India

After touring across the US, Canada, and Europe, Diljit has brought Dil-Luminati Tour to India. The Dil-Luminati Tour established him as an international icon. His tour in India was met with a positive response, with his shows sold out within minutes. At that time, Diljit said he was "overwhelmed" with the response towards his upcoming Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024, which became the highest-grossing concert tour ever in India with the sale of 2.5 lakh tickets.

More about the tour

The India leg kicked off in Delhi on October 26. He also performed in Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. Actor Kartik Aaryan joined singer Diljit Dosanjh during his recent show in Ahmedabad, leaving the crowd ecstatic. Several videos and pictures of the duo performing on stage emerged on social media platforms.

After Ahmedabad, Diljit will perform in Lucknow on November 22 as part of his Dil-Luminati Tour. He will then travel to Pune to perform on November 24, Kolkata on November 30, Bengaluru on December 6, Indore on December 8, and Chandigarh on December 14. He will wrap up the musical tour in Guwahati on December 29.