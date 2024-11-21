Dil-Luminati India Tour: Diljit Dosanjh explores Lucknow market before his performance. Watch

Diljit Dosanjh has reached Lucknow and is all set to enthral audiences with his performance as part of the Dil-Luminati Tour. Before taking the stage, the singer was seen embracing the city's charm, indulging in some sightseeing and enjoying the local delicacies of the city. Also read: Diljit Dosanjh walked incognito on Pune roads, took pics with fans? No, here’s what happened After touring across the US, Canada, and Europe, Diljit Dosanjh is travelling across India with his Dil-Luminati Tour.

Diljit reaches Lucknow

Several videos of Diljit’s outing in Lucknow have surfaced on social media. In the clips, the singer, who has gained global fame, is seen with his entourage. It is believed that the singer stepped out to explore the city on Thursday afternoon. He went to the Chowk market and enjoyed makhan malai.

According to reports, Diljit liked it and even asked how they made it. The singer was seen in a white kurta pyjama and a shawl.

As people got to know that Diljit Dosanjh was exploring the local market, several of his enthusiastic fans swiftly gathered around, eager to catch a glimpse of the singer. In the clips, he is seen waving to them while making his way to the car.

About Diljit’s tour

After touring across the US, Canada, and Europe, Diljit has brought Dil-Luminati Tour to India. The India leg kicked off in Delhi on October 26. He also performed in Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. Actor Kartik Aaryan joined singer Diljit Dosanjh during his show in Ahmedabad, adding more enthusiasm among the fans.

Now, Diljit is all set to get the musical party started in Lucknow, where he will perform on November 22 as part of his Dil-Luminati Tour. He will then travel to Pune to perform on November 24, Kolkata on November 30, Bengaluru on December 6, Indore on December 8, and Chandigarh on December 14. He will wrap up the musical tour in Guwahati on December 29. On Wednesday, he added a show in Mumbai. He will be performing in Mumbai on December 19.