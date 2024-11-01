Diljit Dosanjh chooses pink outfit as he arrives for Dil-Luminati Tour in 'Pink City' Jaipur. Watch video

Diljit shares goofy reel after arriving in Jaipur

Diljit shared a goofy reel from the flight and captioned it as, “PINK CITY Jaipur DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24.” In the video he can be seen dancing with his team inside the flight as they expressed their excitement for the Jaipur concert. A fan commented, “Lucky will be the people who got the ticket.” Another fan wrote, “See you on 3rd…Padharo mhare des (come to my place).” A fan also wrote, “Punjabi Pink City agye oyee (Punjabis are in the pink city now).”

Diljit Dosanjh clicked at private airport

In a video shared by paparazzo, one of Diljit's team members gets outside the van. As he slides the door, the singer is seen sitting inside it wearing a pink t-shirt, paired with grey trousers, black cap and sunglasses. He is seen busy with his smartphone as he sits inside the van. Later, Diljit enters the airport as his teammates escort him.

While reacting to the video, a fan commented, “Going to Jaipur?” Another fan wrote, “Welcome to Jaipur (heart-shaped-eye emoji).” A fan also commented, “He is amazing.” Other users dropped heart emojis in the comments.

Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati tour

Diljit is currently busy with his Dil-Luminati tour which recently happened in Delhi. The all India musical concert covers many Indian cities including Jaipur. In September, he announced he would add more shows due to high demand. His tour includes Jaipur, Delhi, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Pune, Indore, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad. Dil-Luminati concert will be held in Jaipur on November 3, 2024.

Diljit Dosanjh's international concerts

Earlier in 2024, the singer performed in Europe, visiting cities like Paris, London, Dublin, and Amsterdam. In April 2024, Diljit became the first Punjabi musician to perform at Vancouver's BC Place Stadium. In September 2024, Diljit announced additional shows in New Delhi, Jaipur, and Mumbai after fans requested more dates for his India tour because they couldn't buy tickets in time. Some users on social media criticised him and the show organizers for the high ticket prices.

Diljit Dosanjh's Bollywood career

Diljit made his Bollywood acting debut with Abhishek Chaubey's Udta Punjab. He was seen in a brief role in Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor and Tabu starrer The Crew. The actor also played titular role in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila. He also sang the track - Chal Kudiye in Alia Bhatt-Vedang Raina's action-thriller Jigra.