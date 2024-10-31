Adnan Sami blasts Andrew Tate for racist ‘stinks of curry’ remark on Diljit Dosanjh; brings up rape accusations
Internet personality Andrew Tate took a racist dig at Diljit Dosanjh by remarking that a jacket the singer gave to a fan would have “stink of curry.”
Internet users took offence to Andrew Tate's racist dig at singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh. These included singer Adnan Sami, who blasted the infamous internet personality and showed him the mirror. (Also Read – Diljit Dosanjh fans slam Andrew Tate for racist 'stinks of curry' remark: 'He's million times the man you are')
What Adnan said
Adnan took to his Instagram handle on Wednesday and shared a collage of Andrew and Diljit handing over his jacket to a fan on stage. The text along with the collage stated, “'Bet it stinks of curry': Andrew Tate's racist remark for Diljit Dosanjh.” Adnan reacted to the remark in the caption, “Wrong… It smelled of ‘love’ and the best part was that none of the audience members were ‘rapists’ or ‘child traffickers’ like what you're accused of and arrested for, which surely smells of shit!! So STFU!”
Instagram users lauded Adnan for standing up against Andrew's racist remark. One of them commented, “Sir ji bewakoof kya jaane pyaar ki mehak (Sir, a fool won't know the scent of love) (laughing with tears emoji).” Another wrote in the comment section, “Thanks Adnan for standing up.” “Well said (fire emoji),” read a third comment, while a fourth one stated, “Arrey iske peeche apna khoon garam Mt kijiye (please don't boil your blood because of him).”
Andrew's remark on Diljit
During Diljit's recent concert in New Delhi, as part of his Dil-Luminati Tour, he took off his jacket and gifted to a fan. Andrew commented on the viral video capturing that, “Bet it stinks of curry.” While Diljit hasn't reacted to the racist remark, his fans condemned Andrew's comment.
Andrew Tate was placed under house arrest in August pending a second investigation on accusations of forming an organised criminal group, human trafficking, trafficking of minors, sexual intercourse with a minor and money laundering. Andrew, who has dual U.S. and British citizenship, were already indicted in mid-2023 in a separate human trafficking and sexual exploitation case. The trial is pending a challenge at the Bucharest court of appeals. A self-described misogynist, social media influencer Andrew has gained millions of fans by promoting an ultra-masculine lifestyle that critics say denigrates women.
