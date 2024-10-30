Diljit Dosanjh fans slam Andrew Tate for racist 'stinks of curry' remark: 'He's million times the man you are'

Diljit Dosanjh's first two concerts in the India leg of his Dil-Luminati Tour have created quite a lot of buzz worldwide. The singer performed in the sold-out JLN Stadium, Delhi, over two back-to-back nights, and his gigs include some precious interactions with fans. One such that went viral included Diljit giving away his jacket to a fan. However, the gesture did not impress everyone with social media personality Andrew Tate taking a racist dig at it. (Also read: ‘Bet it stinks of curry’: Controversial influencer Andrew Tate’s remark on Diljit Dosanjh video) Diljit Dosanjh fans did not take kindly to Andrew Tate's jibe at him

What Andrew Tate said

The video was shared by an X (formerly Twitter) user on Tuesday with a jibe at the partner of the fan who received Diljit's jacket. "Men used to go to war.. now they’re shedding tears of joy because their wife got someone else’s used jacket," read the caption. Andrew Tate replied to the tweet with: “Bet it stinks of curry.”

Diljit fans react

The curry reference is usually used as a derogatory term for people from South Asia, meant to diss them as unhygienic and stereotype them for their food. The remark did not go down well with fans of the singer and members of the Indian diaspora abroad. One fan wrote, "Diljit is millions times the man you are baldy human trafficker, your joke ain’t funny," while referring to Tate's legal troubles with human trafficking allegations. There were more jibes about Tate's controversies. "Still smells better than sexual misconduct," quipped one Twitter user.

Even fans of Andrew Tate could not help but defend Diljit here. One wrote, "Andrew I did respect you a lot. Guess have to say you STFU for this one." Many remarked how Andrew Tate, once a popular figure on social media, has now descended into baiting people for engagement there. "Andrew Tate becoming a ragebaiting reply guy is the craziest fall off I’ve ever seen in a famous person." read one comment.

Diljit, however, seems oblivious to the jibe. Neither he nor his team has reacted to Andrew Tate's comment. Diljit is set to take his Dil-Luminati India Tour to nine more cities after Delhi throughout November and December.