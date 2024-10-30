‘Bet it stinks of curry’: Controversial influencer Andrew Tate’s remark on Diljit Dosanjh video

Diljit Dosanjh recently launched his 2024 India Tour with an opening performance in Delhi. The global star will cover ten cities by the end of this year. Before this, he was on a world tour, and visuals from his concerts are still circulating on social media. One such video shows his sweet interaction with a fan. It captures the Punjabi rockstar gifting his jacket to a woman. The clip has recently resurfaced on X after a few people chose to show the ugly side of social media and slam the husband whose wife received the jacket from the singer. The X post also attracted a comment from controversial British-American influencer Andrew Tate. The image shows Diljit Dosanjh (L) and Andrew Tate (R). (File Photo)

What did Andrew Tate say?

The self-proclaimed misogynist influencer took to the comments section of the X post to drop a rather disturbing comment. “Bet it stinks of curry,” he wrote, referring to the jacket Diljit handed over to his fan.

What does the video show?

The video of Diljit’s interaction with a fan was originally shared last month. It shows the singer handing over his jacket to a woman who gets emotional upon receiving the gift. Her husband, attending the concert with her, also gets tears of joy.

Check out the viral video of Diljit Dosanjh here:

Who is Andrew Tate?

His full name is Emory Andrew Tate. He was born in 1986. His first brush with fame came when he took part in the British version of the reality TV show Big Brother in 2016. He wasn’t eliminated but removed within six days after a video surfaced on the internet showing him attacking a woman. The former kickboxer denied the allegations and called the video "edited".

He is also facing trial in Romania on rape charges. Last year, he was on house arrest allegedly for forming an organised crime group to sexually exploit women and human trafficking, in addition to rape.

Though released from house arrest, he still has to follow movement restrictions. His two associates and his brother Tristan are also facing charges but denied any wrongdoings.