British YouTuber's racist outburst includes disturbing joke about nuking India: ‘Just for the sake of it’

British YouTuber Miles Routledge joked about launching nuclear bombs at India and accused, without evidence, an anonymous troll of being Indian in a series of deeply racist posts made on the social media platform X. British YouTuber Miles Routledge made a series of racist posts against Indians

Routledge, 25, is best known as the British student who was stranded in Afghanistan during the Taliban takeover of 2021 and had to be evacuated from the war-torn country. On Tuesday, he triggered a slew of racist posts against Indians by sharing a screenshot in which an anonymous X user appeared to be threatening him. Routledge accused the X user of being an Indian despite nothing to suggest he belonged to India.

“Indian threatens to find me, it backfires lmao,” he wrote while sharing the screenshot. The screenshot shows a message which read: “I will find you I promise, your apology video will be sweet.”

Routledge responded to the message by sharing his address and following it up with “Saar okay lord saar good luck saar haha saar” in a message clearly mocking the way Indians apparently talk.

This was not the only racist post he made. In a separate tweet, the British author and YouTuber joked about launching nuclear weapons at India.

“When I become prime minister of England, I'll open the nuclear silos as an explicit warning to any foreign power that interferes with British interests and affairs. I'm not talking huge incidents, I'm itching to launch and atomize entire nations over the smallest infraction,” he said.

“Hell, I might just launch at India just for the sake of it!” Routledge added.

When an Indian X user accused him of rage-baiting, the Briton responded saying he just did not like India. He also provided an explanation as to why he thought the troll threatening him was an Indian.

“Believe it or not, I just don't like India. Also I can sense an Indian, he is indian. If a man online suddenly talks about ducking your mother in the first response, he's indian. Many such cases,” Routledge claimed.