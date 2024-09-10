Andrew Tate's horrific messages revealed as two British women accuse him of sexual assault: ‘Am I a bad person?’

Andrew Tate is presently subject to house arrest in Romania. Prosecutors are exploring more accusations against him in addition to the ones he is currently facing, such as having sexual relations with a juvenile and trafficking minors. Tate and his bother Tristan are being probed for trafficking over 34 women. Two British women have come forward with horrific stories of being strangled and raped by Tate, while one more woman has accused his younger brother Tristan of rape, claiming that he put his hands around her throat as he did so.(AP)

Two British women have now come forward with horrific stories of being strangled and raped by Tate, while one more woman has accused his younger brother of rape, claiming that he put his hands around her throat as he did so.

Tate accuser says he asked ‘Am I a bad person?’ after raping her

Speaking to BBC News, one accuser, who preferred to call herself “Anna”, stated that she went to Tate's house in Luton in 2013, a few days after dating him.

“He started kissing me... and he just looked up at the ceiling and said, 'I'm just debating whether I should rape you or not',” she alleged.

“Out of the blue he just grabbed me by the throat, smashed me to the back of the bed, strangling me extremely hard.”

Following this, Tate allegedly raped Anna. According to her, Tate later sent her unsettling voice notes and texts regarding rape and other sexual assaults following the attack.

“Am I a bad person? Because the more you didn’t like it, the more I enjoyed it,” the controversial influencer said in a voice note.

“I love raping you,” he texted her, as per Anna.

Anna reported the suspected attack to Bedfordshire Police in 2014. Later, two more women made similar claims, prompting Hertfordshire Police to take up the investigation.

The case was forwarded to the Crown Prosecution Service in 2019, but it was determined that insufficient evidence existed to pursue charges.

What are another woman's accusations against Andrew Tate?

A woman who referred to herself as “Sienna” said she met Tate ten years ago. She recalled a horrifying second meeting with him following what she called a “standard one-night stand” during their first encounter.

“We went to my bedroom... and we started having sex. That was when he put his hands around my throat,” she said.

“I was absolutely terrified... I just remember gasping for air. It was rape,” the woman added.

Andrew Tate strongly refutes the assertions.

He said to the BBC last year, “I know I've never hurt anybody” and “It's not in my nature to hurt people.”