Fresh setback for Andrew Tate? Controversial influencer's Romania home searched as part of new probe

Romanian authorities on Wednesday searched the home of controversial influencer Andrew Tate, who is awaiting trial over human trafficking and rape charges, as part of a new investigation, officials said.

One of the world's best-known influencers known for misogynist and sometimes violent maxims, Andrew Tate has been accused of having formed an organised criminal network in early 2021 in Romania and Britain, along with his brother Tristan. They have denied the charges.

Prosecutors allege that 37-year-old Tate, his 36-year-old brother and two women set up a criminal organisation and sexually exploited several victims. A trial date has not yet been set.

On Wednesday prosecutors “conducted a raid this morning, on August 21, 2024, at the residence of the Tate brothers as part of a search related to a new investigation”, prosecutors said in a statement.

The office for organised crime (DIICOT), said that four search warrants were executed, in connection with “the crimes of forming an organised criminal group, trafficking in minors”, "sexual relations with a minor" and "money laundering".

Neither of the statements indicated whether the new charges targeted the brothers.

They were detained in 2022 in Bucharest and spent three months in detention before being released under judicial supervision to await trial.

The brothers also face rape and assault allegations in separate cases in Britain, where they have also been accused of tax evasion.

In 2016, Tate appeared on the “Big Brother” reality television show in Britain but was removed after a video emerged showing him attacking a woman.

He then turned to social media platforms to promote his divisive views.

Giving tips on how to be successful, along with misogynistic and sometimes violent maxims, his videos have made him one of the world's best-known influencers.