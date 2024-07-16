Andrew Tate is banned from leaving Romania as court overturns previous ruling

Andrew Tate is banned from leaving Romania after a court maintained travel restrictions on the controversial influencer on Tuesday. A Romanian court of appeals overturned a previous ruling that allowed him to move freely within the European Union as he awaits his human trafficking trial. Andrew Tate is banned from leaving Romania, court rules

The 37-year-old internet personality was indicted in mid-2023 on human trafficking, rape, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women. Andrew's brother, Tristan Tate and two Romanian female suspects were also charged in the same case.

The Romanian court of appeals' decision comes just weeks after the Tate brothers celebrated their freedom to leave the country for the first time in two years. “I am free… the sham case is falling apart,” the former kickboxer wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on July 5.

Announcing its decision to overturn the ruling announced earlier this month, the Bucharest Court of Appeals said that it “accepts the challenge brought by anti-organized crime prosecuting agency DIICOT,” per Reuters. “It rejects as unfounded the accused's request to replace the obligation to not leave Romanian territory with the obligation of not leaving the European Union,” the statement added.

The Tate brothers are the highest-profile suspects facing human trafficking charges in Romania. Both of them hold dual citizenship in the US and UK. Following Tuesday's ruling, self-proclaimed misogynist Andrew told reporters, “God has made a plan for me, and I am following his decisions.”

“If I get shot in the head, I get shot in the head. If I get free, I get free. If I stay home, I stay home. I'm happy. I'm not emotionally involved in any of the process. I'm going to follow the law. I'm going to respect the Romanian judicial system. Whatever they decide, I will do,” he added.