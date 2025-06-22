Waiting for Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan? Stream these 5 Tamil cop dramas when heroes wowed us in khaki

Ever since Tamil film Jana Nayagan makers released the first look glimpse of actor and politician Vijay, fans have been going gaga over his look as a fierce cop. Presented as a mass hero, and clad in khaki, Vijay will be playing a police officer who sides with justice. While it is a dream for every actor to play police in films, Tamil cinema has got some of its iconic police roles played by stars. Here are some of them which you can stream right away, as you wait for Jana Nayagan release. Stills from Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu and Singam

Before Jana Nayagan release, watch these five Tamil cop dramas on OTT

Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu

Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu featuring Indian actor Kamal Haasan in the lead role, is directed by Tamil filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon. The 2006 film revolves around a senior cop who comes across murders of young women, and must track down two serial killers who are targeting women. Kamal Haasan's character DCP Raghavan remains iconic till date in the history of cop films. With a mix of action, drama, and romance, Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu features Prakash Raj, Jyotika, Kamalinee Mukherjee, Daniel Balaji and others.

Singam

Singam is a Tamil cop film franchise which features actor Suriya as Durai Singam, a ruthless but honest cop who must weed out anti-social elements by taking violence into hands. Written and directed by Hari, Singam became a commercial blockbuster, and further cemented Suriya's image as a mass hero. The success of the film paved the way for remakes in multiple languages, including Hindi, Kannada, and Bengali. Besides Suriya, Singam also features Anushka Shetty, Prakash Raj and Vivek.

Nenjuku Needhi

Nenjuku Needhi starring now full-time politician and former Tamil actor Udhayanidhi Stalin in the lead role, is a remake of well-acclaimed Hindi film Article 15. Directed by Arunraja Kamaraj, the Tamil film is a hard-hitting feature on the hate and gender crimes committed on the basis of caste discrimination. Nenjuku Needhi is about a cop who comes from a fairly privileged background and get posted in a village where untouchability is still being practiced. However, he faces the extreme of brutality when three Dalit girls are found missing.

Sethupathi

Sethupathi is a Tamil film starring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role, and directed by SU Arun Kumar. In the film, the Tamil actor plays the titular cop role, who suffers from a bad reputation after a man held under suspicion in his custody is wounded. Also featuring Remya Nambeesan, Vela Ramamoorthy, Mime Gopi, and Vivek Prasanna, Sethupathi is an action drama and your typical commercial potboiler with all mass elements.

Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru/ Khakee

Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru is a Tamil action thriller which is based on real events when the Tamil Nadu police had conducted a special operation, Operation Bawaria, to nab an intricately organised dacoity group. Filmmaker H Vinoth, who was fresh off the success of his debut feature Sathuranga Vettai, collaborated with actor Karthi for the film. Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru starred the actor as a cop heading the operation against the robbers. The film was critically acclaimed for its engaging screenplay and performances, with Karthi announcing that there will be a sequel for the film. But H Vinoth, currently busy with Jana Nayagan, is highly anticipated by fans to start working on the second part. Rakul Preet Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Bose Venkat, Manobala, and others are part of the cast.