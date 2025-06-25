Cine workers body writes to PM Modi, demands ban on Diljit Dosanjh's concerts, suspension of his social media accounts

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has formally written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, raising strong objections to actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh over the casting of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in his upcoming film Sardar Ji 3. The protest comes in the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 Indian citizens. (Also read: FWICE says it's ‘deeply disappointed’ over casting of Diljit Dosanjh in Border 2, writes to film's team) Diljit Dosanjh and Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in a still from Sardaar Ji 3 trailer.

AICWA demands ban on Diljit's concerts, social media accounts

On Wednesday, AICWA took to its X (formerly Twitter) account and posted the letter, in which it condemned what it described as Diljit's “insensitive” move to collaborate with Hania, "who has previously made anti-India statements following Operation Sindoor.”

AICWA has called for the immediate suspension of Diljit’s social media accounts in India and the removal of all his songs and films from platforms such as YouTube, Spotify, JioSaavn, and various OTT services.

Additionally, the association is demanding a permanent ban on his live performances and public appearances across the country. They have also urged the government to ensure he is not associated with any state-sponsored programs or campaigns.

Furthermore, AICWA has sought a full investigation into the funding of Sardar Ji 3 and a nationwide ban on its release. They have also appealed to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to deny certification to all of Diljit’s future projects, effectively calling for his complete boycott from Indian cinema.

FWICE ‘disappointed’ about Diljit casting in Border 2

Earlier today, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) expressed its disappointment and concern about the casting of Diljit in the upcoming film Border 2. Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 stars Varun Dhawan, Sunny Deol, Diljit, and Ahan Shetty.

FWICE addressed a formal letter to Bhushan Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director of T-Series, as well as producers JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta of JP Films, and director Anurag Singh.

The letter stated, "The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), representing the core workforce of the Indian film and television industry, is deeply disappointed and concerned by the casting of actor-singer Mr Diljit Dosanjh in your upcoming film Border 2 produced under the banner of JP Films in collaboration with T-Series and directed by Mr Anurag Singh."

Sardaar Ji 3 will release in overseas, not in India

Diljit confirmed that his upcoming horror-comedy Sardaar Ji 3 will not release in India and will be screened exclusively overseas. Sharing the film’s trailer on Instagram on Monday, the actor-singer announced the international release date, writing in the caption: “Sardaar Ji 3 releasing 27th June OVERSEAS only. FADH LAO BHOOND DIAN LATTAN.”