Dumbledore first look revealed: John Lithgow spotted at HBO's Harry Potter set. See pics

John Lithgow was spotted as Dumbledore at a beach in Cornwall as he shoots for HBO’s Harry Potter TV reboot, and as expected, Potterheads shared their excitement as the pictures leaked on social media. The Harry Potter TV show is expected to release in 2027, and fans earlier also got a peek of Nick Frost as Hagrid alongside Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter. First look of John Lithgow as Dumbledore from HBO’s Harry Potter series out now: Check pics here(Reddit/r/pics)

John Lithgow as Dumbledore

A Redditor, with the username u/i-tiresias, shared a couple of snippets from the shoot of the Harry Potter TV show. The post was titled, “Dumbledore (John Lithgow) spotted on a beach in Cornwall, England, filming for the new Harry Potter series.

The post quickly became viral, and Potterheads started commenting their views on it. A curious Redditor said, “What scene does Dumbledore have on the beach? Only one I can think of is maybe the HBP seaside cave thing, but that's way later in the series.”

Another user guessed, “Is this the scene where Dumbledore becomes the Bay Harbor Butcher?”

A lot of Redditors also pointed out that John looked ‘huge’. A comment read, “The 2nd picture looks like they have him on a really long leash, like they’re letting him play in the sea for a little bit as a treat lil.”

To this, a user replied, “Honestly it’s a confusing perspective too. I know he’s a bigger guy but he looks massive here lol.” Another user pointed out the same and wrote, “He looks massive in that second picture.”

As per Metro, Lithgow was not just taking a stroll in the grand costume of Dumbledore, rather was also reading lines from cue cards.

More about HBO’s Harry Potter series

HBO’s Harry Potter series is an adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World, reports Screen Rant. The series will run for seven seasons. Along with John, the series’ cast also includes Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu, and Nick Frost, among many others. Harry, Hermione, and Ron will be played by Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout.

Even though JK Rowling’s transphobic comments have affected the chatter around the series, HBO and Warner Bros are still moving forward with it, reports Screen Rant. The Reddit post that shared images of John Lithgow as Dumbledore had some comments calling out the series there as well.

One comment read, “It’s a shame that my love for John Lithgow could never outweigh my loathing for JKR.” Another redditor replied to the comment, “I’m at the point with JKR that I will reconsider supporting any actors and directors who sign on to a project that will put money in her pockets.”

FAQs:

1. Who will portray the role of Dumbledore in the new Harry Potter series?

John Lithgow will play the role of Dumbledore in the new Harry Potter series.

2. Who will play Harry in HBO’s Harry Potter series?

Dominic McLaughlin will play Harry in HBO’s new Harry Potter series.

3. When will new Harry Potter show be released?

The series is reported to be released in 2027.