Harry Potter series production photos offer first look at the Weasleys, Platform 9¾

Fans of the Wizarding World have finally been treated to their first look at the Weasley family on the set of the new Harry Potter TV series, currently filming in London. As per Collider, over the weekend, production took place at the famous King’s Cross Station, where the cast filmed the iconic Platform 9 ¾ sequence, one of the most magical moments in the story. The Weasley family steps out.(X/@hpharrypotterbr)

Ron Weasley makes his debut

The biggest reveal was of Ron Weasley’s character, played by Alastair Stout, 11. The role was first played by Rupert Grint in the original film series. Stout was seen filming on the sets in a 1990s-inspired outfit. He was wearing a plaid overshirt, corduroy bell-bottoms, and a duffel coat, which sets the series on the timeline in 1991.

The Weasley family on set

Joining Ron were his on-screen siblings: Fred and George, played by Tristan and Gabriel Harland; and Ginny, played by Gracie Cochrane. Percy, portrayed by Ruari Spooner, is part of the Weasley clan but was not seen in these early scenes.

Also read: Who is Alastair Stout? The fresh face cast as Ron Weasley in Harry Potter television series

The day also marked the arrival of Katherine Parkinson (Rivals) as Molly Weasley, taking over from Julie Walters. Parkinson was photographed in a retro suede jacket, long skirt, and bold earrings, keeping her unruly children together. Fans praised the mismatched, colorful costumes, saying they perfectly captured the Weasley family’s quirky, patchwork style.

Other characters revealed

This is the first major family reveal since filming began a few weeks ago. Fans have already glimpsed Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Nick Frost as Hagrid, and the Dursley family, Daniel Rigby as Uncle Vernon, Bel Powley as Aunt Petunia, and Amos Kitson as a 90s-style Dudley. Kitson even posted on Instagram, thanking fans for their excitement about his role.

Harry Potter TV series release date

Production on Season 1 is expected to last until May next year, before moving on to Season 2: The Chamber of Secrets. The highly anticipated Harry Potter series will premiere on HBO in 2027.

FAQs:

Q1: Who is playing Ron Weasley in the new Harry Potter series?

Alastair Stout, 11, is playing Ron Weasley in the upcoming series.

Q2: When will the new Harry Potter series release?

The series is expected to premiere on HBO in 2027.

Q3: Who is playing Molly Weasley in the show?

Katherine Parkinson will take on the role of Molly Weasley.