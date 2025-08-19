HBO casts Fred, George, Percy and Ginny Weasley in Harry Potter series

HBO has locked in most of the Weasley family for its upcoming Harry Potter reboot. Tristan Harland will play Fred Weasley, Gabriel Harland takes on George, Ruari Spooner is stepping in as Percy, and Gracie Cochrane has been cast as Ginny, Deadline reported. They will join Alastair Stout, who had already been announced as Ron. Dominic McLaughlin has been revealed as Harry Potter, with Arabella Stanton lined up for Hermione Granger. (Instagram/HBO Max)

Who is playing who at Hogwarts?

So far, Dominic McLaughlin has been revealed as Harry Potter, with Arabella Stanton lined up for Hermione Granger. Katherine Parkinson will play Molly Weasley, though Arthur and the eldest son, Charlie, are still waiting on their casting.

Outside the Burrow, HBO has stacked the show with heavyweight names. Paapa Essiedu will play Severus Snape, John Lithgow is taking over as Dumbledore, Janet McTeer will handle Professor McGonagall, and Nick Frost will bring his own spin to Hagrid. With a lineup like that, expectations are already sky-high.

Behind the reboot

The show is being written and executive-produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod, known for Succession, is on board to direct multiple episodes and also serve as executive producer.

HBO is working with Brontë Film and TV, along with Warner Bros. Television. The executive producing team also includes J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts, and David Heyman of Heyday Films, who produced the original movie franchise.

The plan is for each season to cover one of the seven books, with the series currently set to launch in 2027. With nearly the full Weasley family now in place, the pieces of HBO’s biggest gamble in years are finally coming together.

