First look at HBO’s Task trailer; details about Mark Ruffalo starrer's release date and more

HBO has set September 7 as the premiere date for Task, the new drama from Mare of Easttown creator Brad Ingelsby. The announcement came Tuesday alongside the show’s first trailer, which teases a tense, street-level crime story anchored by Mark Ruffalo. Episodes will roll out weekly on HBO and stream on Max. Mark Ruffalo plays an FBI agent chasing a crew behind a series of high-stakes robberies that have rattled Philadelphia. (YouTube screengrab)

Task plot, cast and more

Ruffalo plays an FBI agent chasing a crew behind a series of high-stakes robberies that have rattled Philadelphia. The trailer shows him navigating back alleys, cramped kitchens, and tense standoffs, hinting that the case will be as personal as it is dangerous.

The cast is stacked with names from both TV and film: Tom Pelphrey, Emilia Jones, Jamie McShane, Sam Keeley, Thuso Mbedu, Fabien Frankel, Alison Oliver, Raúl Castillo, Silvia Dionicio, Phoebe Fox, and Martha Plimpton. Quick flashes in the footage suggest a mix of shootouts, close calls, and quieter, uneasy conversations.

Watch the trailer here:

Local streets, local storytelling

According to Viral Thrills, shot on location in Philadelphia and Delaware County, Task leans heavily on Ingelsby’s local roots. Like Mare of Easttown, the show folds the rhythms and details of working-class Pennsylvania into the story. The neighborhoods feel lived-in, the accents grounded.

Jeremiah Zagar (Hustle, We the Animals) and Salli Richardson-Whitfield (The Gilded Age, Queen Sugar) share directing duties. Ingelsby serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Ruffalo, Zagar, Richardson-Whitfield, Mark Roybal, Paul Lee, David Crockett, and Ron Schmidt. Nicole Jordan-Webber and Jeremy Yaches are on board as co-executive producers.

HBO banking on familiar strengths

The network is clearly hoping lightning can strike twice. Mare of Easttown drew praise for its tight plotting and textured character work - qualities Task looks primed to carry over, even without a direct connection between the two, reports Viral Thrills.

HBO will air new episodes on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, with Max picking them up for streaming right after broadcast. For now, the trailer leaves plenty unanswered, but Ruffalo’s gravelly determination and Ingelsby’s ear for authentic dialogue suggest the series could be one of the fall’s most talked-about debuts.

FAQs

When does Task premiere on HBO?

It debuts on Sunday, September 7.

Where can I watch the new Task trailer?

HBO released the trailer today ahead of the September 7 premiere.

Who is leading the cast in Task?

Mark Ruffalo stars as the FBI agent at the center of the series.

How will Task be released?

One episode drops weekly on HBO and HBO Max.